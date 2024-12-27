The Queen Who Crowns Spoilers: Lee Hyun Wook Reveals What to Expect in Upcoming tvN Drama

With only a week left for The Queen Who Crowns' premiere, cast member Lee Hyun Wook has revealed what fans can expect to see in the upcoming tvN drama, which is set to arrive on Monday (January 6). The actor teased the one storyline he agrees is worth waiting for—the relationship between Queen Wongyeong and her husband, Lee Bang Won.

Although Wongyeong made her husband a King in hopes of creating a new world as a kingmaker, she was described as Mrs. Min or King Taejong's wife in the historical records. The mini-series narrates the life of Wongyeong from her perspective by reimagining history. It depicts her as an independent individual who courageously deals with all challenges, including devastating betrayals.

The Queen wouldn't have a smooth sailing with the King. According to Hyun Wook, the historical romance drama will focus on the relationship between Wongyeong and her husband. He said the viewers can expect to watch the story from her perspective, which will be fresh and interesting.

"Unlike other projects, this drama focuses on the relationship between Wongyeong and Lee Bang Won from her perspective, which was both interesting and fresh," the actor teased.

Key Points

The Queen Who Crowns star Lee Hyun Wook shared three key points to check in the upcoming historical romance drama. He said the drama is unique because of the various visual elements, delicate emotional performance by the actors, and the beautifully designed sets. The actor said he faced an unexpected challenge while portraying Bang Won.

"It was an honor to play King Taejong. I felt a strong sense of responsibility and gave it my all. I thought a lot about how to express the character's emotions more thoroughly. I focused on portraying the inner turmoil and conflicts of a human being more deeply than the typical image of King Taejong we've seen before," the cast member shared.

The Challenge

However, the greatest challenge for the actor was deciding if a beard would suit him. He was thankful to the talented team for creating a sophisticated look that did not feel awkward.

Hyun Wook described the King as a man with great abilities who had to sacrifice others due to his choices. Although King Taejong was strong, he felt lonely. The King tried to protect what mattered to him amidst his fears.

"The depiction of Lee Bang Won is explored from multiple perspectives, making the character's emotions and situations feel real," the cast member added.

Broadcast Details

The Queen Who Crowns is an upcoming historical drama starring Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook. It is scheduled to premiere on tvN and TVING in January. A source from the broadcasting company shared the telecast plan. According to the industry insider, the mini-series will air as a Monday-Tuesday drama in January 2025.

The historical drama will consist of 12 episodes. Every episode of this mini-series will be telecast on tvN and TVING. However, the content on both platforms will differ. The content on TVING will be considered with a 19+ rating. The platform will exclusively release two prequel episodes, which will not be included in the tvN broadcast.

The Glory star Cha Joo Young will star as Won Kyung. Lee Hyun Wook will portray her husband, King Taejong Lee Bang Won.