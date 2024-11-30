Marry My Husband Star Na In Woo to Portray Charming Veterinarian in New K-drama 

Na In Woo will portray a charming veterinarian in a new K-drama, which is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2025. The mini-series is based on the 2019 novel Home Bitter Home, written by Shim Yoon Seo. It narrates the story of a woman who grew up in a rural motel. The woman stays away from her hometown for 12 years. The mini-series narrates her struggles after the female lead returns and reconnects with her first love.

In Woo will portray a handsome veterinarian named Cheon Yeon Soo. The charming doctor showcases his ability to connect with both people and animals. He is known as the most eligible bachelor in the village of Hana-eup. Although Yeon Soo is popular among the villagers for his rugged charm, he is a hopeless romantic.

The male lead is determined to love only one woman. However, his peaceful life unexpectedly changes when he meets his first love after 12 years. Actress Lee Se Young will portray his first love, Ji Kang Hee. Her surprise return throws the veterinarian's life into turmoil.

Motel California Spoilers

According to the production team, Na In Woo will deliver comfort and excitement to viewers through his new K-drama. The producers teased that In Woo's warm smiles and kind eyes perfectly capture the charm of Yeon Soo. They asked the viewers to watch the mini-series to see his performance.

"In Motel California, Na In Woo's kind eyes and warm smile perfectly capture the charm of Cheon Yeon Soo. As [the role of] a devoted admirer of Lee Se Young's character, Na In Woo will deliver comfort and excitement to viewers in early 2025. We're excited for audiences to see his performance," the production team shared.

Motel California will premiere on MBC in the first half of 2025. It will air as a Friday-Saturday drama. Lee Seo Yoon wrote the script, and Kim Hyung Min directed it. The supporting cast includes Kim Tae Hyung, Choi Min Soo, and Koo Ja Sung.

In Woo won the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers worldwide by portraying Yoo Ji Hyuk in the 2023 tvN drama Marry My Husband. He portrayed a marketing manager and Kang Ji-won's support in the mini-series. Through Motel California, the actor will return to the small screens after a year.