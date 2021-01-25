Honeycomb singer Jimmie Rodgers died on January 18, reports said on Monday. The singer, who scored his first biggest hit in 1957, was 87. The two-time Grammy Award nominee's death took place in Palm Desert, California. The singer was suffering from kidney disease and had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Rodgers' daughter, Michele Rodgers.

On the work front, the Honeycomb singer voiced several hits after his first biggest hit in 1957. Some of the hits include, Kisses Sweeter Than Wine, another biggest hit after the launch of Billboard's Hot 100 in the year 1958 was Are You Really Mine" which made it to the top 10 that September, according to reports in Billboard.

His other Top 10 hits during the late 1950s, included Secretly and Are You Really Mine? according to The Associated Press. Apart from his usual genre, the singer also recorded traditional songs such as The Wreck Of The 'John B and English Country Garden.

He also got nominated for Grammy for the songs Oh-Oh, I'm Falling in Love Again and Child of Clay Rodgers is known as James Frederick Rodgers. He was born on Sept. 18, 1933, in Camas, Washington, peculiarly just four months after another Jimmie Rodgers, who was known as the father of country music, died. Rodgers tied the knot with Carrie Cecil Williamson (1902–1961). He had two daughters Carrie Anita Rodgers, known as Anita and June Rebecca Rodgers with his wife Carrie.

Meanwhile, Rodgers was a performer and producer in Branson, Missouri. He had his own theatre before retiring to California in 2002, according to reports. Rodgers is known to have written and published his autobiography, titled Dancing on the Moon: The Jimmie Rodgers Story.

Jimmie Rodgers Married Life

Rodgers tied the knot with his first wife Colleen with whom he had two children - Michael and Michelle. However, they separated in 1970. He then got married in the same year with Trudy Rodgers. They had two sons, Casey and Logan. Rodgers' first wife died on May 20, 1977. In the late 1970s, Rodgers divorced Trudy and he remarried again. Rodgers' third and the last wife is Mary Rodgers who is known to be alive when he died. In 1989, they welcomed a daughter, Katrine.