Louise Fischer: Danish Journalist Heard Moaning as She Had Sex While Interviewing Man at Swingers Club

A young Danish radio journalist has sparked public outrage after she went all the way to get a scoop on a swingers club near Copenhagen when she had to have sex with a man she was interviewing. Louise Fischer, 26, could be heard conducted the interview while she was having sex with the man and could be heard moaning during the intercourse, which was later broadcast on-air.

However, her parents aren't much surprised. Fischer told that the radio feature that has clips of her moaning was heard by her parents and her mum thought it was "funny" while her dad found it "really cool." Fischer too is proud of the sting operation she conducted. Although, the incident happened sometime back, it only came to light earlier this week.

Operation Sex

Fischer can be heard moaning during the on-the-record intercourse, which was part of a two-minute segment that aired on Radio 4 in Denmark. However, she is unmoved. Instead, she is proud of the sting operation she conducted.

"I don't have a boyfriend, that definitely made it a lot easier," Fischer told the German publication Bild, according to a translation by The Daily Mail.

However, the young journalist also revealed that it wasn't the "best sex of her life." Fischer visited Swingland in Ishøj, near Copenhagen, earlier this year as part of a report to cover the sex club reopening after Covid-19 restrictions eased in the country. In the segment, which aired during a Radio 4 morning show in the country in March and has since been shared on Twitter, Fischer can be heard moaning as she interviews a male club participant while the pair have sex.

Speaking to Bild, Fischer said that she has mostly received positive reviews since the raunchy report went viral. "Most of them were very positive, they thought it was brave and cool. Others think that I've crossed a line in journalism."

In fact, her parents too aren't surprised with their daughter's actions. "My mother just thinks it's funny and laughs, my father thought it was really cool," Fischer told the outlet.

Infamously Famous

A Thursday tweet from Radio 4 linked the segment of Fischer's interview with a tagline: "Warning: It got hot and wet for both our reporter and the guests," the tweet stated.

Louise, who has recently confirmed the moaning you hear in the first sex scene is her, explained that while she spent several hours with the guests in the swinger club, the report lasted only minutes. She joined the guests as they sat and talked together over a glass of wine at the bar, before moving to a large bed.

At one point during the segment, full of sounds of bodies slapping, the journalist asks the man she is having sex with if he can tell her what he's seeing and he responds a "delicious woman," the English-language Copenhagen Post reported.

That said, having sex during the scoop was initially not part of the plan. Tina Kragelund, Radio 4's head of news, told BT that the station approved of the move. "I feel like I just think it's cool when the reporters try to make the stories in a different way," she said.

Fischer too said that she took it as part of her job and would have "simply said no" had she been approached by a guy who was unsympathetic toward her. "I find that the people in the swingers' club are much more polite to each other than you are used to in normal bars or clubs, for example," she said. "In the swingers club you don't have to explain anything or excuse anything, a simple no is enough."

However, Fischer said that it was a "great experience" and she won't mind doing it again if her profession demanded it. "Yes, I enjoyed it even though it wasn't the best sex of my life. But the men in this club are very polite and very considerate. I felt like a goddess. They make you feel very special," she said.