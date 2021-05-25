Who is Thelma Moya? Casey Anthony Claims Woman Poured Drink Over Her in Florida Bar Over Same Guy Both Dated

Casey Anthony, the woman who was acquitted of murdering her two-year-old daughter 10 years ago, reportedly had an ugly run-in with a woman she's been beefing with for a long time over a man they both previously dated. The woman, identified as Thelma Moya, allegedly poured a drink over Anthony at a bar in Florida over the weekend.

Following the incident, the West Palm Police Department was called to O'Shea's Irish Pub on Sunday. According to reports, Anthony and Moya got into a heated argument about the man they both dated but thing soon turned ugly and the two women started almost fighting when Moya threw the drink on Anthony's face.

Ugly Brawl

According to the police report seen by TMZ, the call came in as someone throwing a drink in another person's face. Anthony went on to tell cops that the incident happened as a result of a longstanding feud because she and Moya once dated the same guy and that too at the same time.

However, the same of the man hasn't been revealed. Anthony told police when the argument got heated Moya spilled water on her leg. When police arrived at the bar, a responding officer told Anthony how to file a restraining order, but she declined that opportunity, saying she just wanted the incident documented.

That said, it is still not clear what the exact argument was and who started it. However, onlookers said that the two were really furious at each other and wanted to the other down when suddenly Moya spilled the drink on Anthony's face and dress.

Friends Become Foes

There's no indication if Moya was arrested or was even still there at the Irish pub when cops responded, TMZ reported. Anthony's manager said that she won't be pressing charges against Moya, who was supposedly a former friend. Understandably, Moya and Anthony were in good terms as they were sharing the same table when the incident happened.

Thelma Moya resides at West Palm Beach, Florida and reportedly had a great friendship with Anthony but they are believed to have had fallen out due to the man who both dated. Anthony too is a frequenter to this bar and is a known face.

In fact, Anthony was also seen at the same West Palm Beach bar in 2018 and 2019. She was branded the most hated mom in America during her six-week trial in 2011. Her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, reportedly went missing in July 2008. Caylee had not been seen by her mother for a month when she was eventually reported missing by her grandmother, Cindy.

The child's skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the Anthony family's home in Florida that December. Finally she was arrested on grounds of killing her own daughter.

However, Anthony changed her story several times before her sensational 2011 trial, suggesting at times that Caylee drowned in the family's pool and appearing to implicate her own father who she claimed molested her as a child.

Anthony was sentenced to four years in jail, but was released just weeks later, in July 2011, due to credit for time served. She was acquitted of murdering the child in 2011 and has since been living the good life and is often spotted hitting up happy hours at bars in Florida.