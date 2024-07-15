Local Cop Confronted Thomas Matthew Crooks on Rooftop but Retreated When Gunman Pointed Rifle at Him Before He Opened Fire at Trump

A local cop noticed attempted-assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks just moments before he tried to kill former president Donald Trump, but despite the evident danger, he couldn't prevent the shooter, according to a report. People attending the rally saw Crooks on the roof of a factory about 130 yards from where Trump was speaking, shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

They informed the police, and an officer climbed a ladder to check it out, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press under the condition of anonymity. The officer, whose department was assisting the Secret Service with security, confronted Crooks, who aimed his AR-style rifle at the officer.

Officer Backed Off

Seeing Crooks pointing the gun at him, the officer retreated down the ladder, and Crooks quickly aimed and fired around eight shots at the former president. One bullet grazed Trump's ear, while another killed a bystander in the rally crowd and critically injured two others, according to the source.

At that moment, U.S. Secret Service counter snipers shot Crooks, the law enforcement officer said.

Butler County Sheriff Michael T. Slupe said that the officer was "gripping the roof's edge" when Crooks pointed the rifle at him. Due to his precarious position, the officer did not have a weapon and had to retreat to the ground.

"He lets go because he doesn't want to get killed," Slupe told the Washington Post.

"The guy is a f***ing cop, come on man!"

Although the Secret Service swiftly neutralized the shooter, the agency responsible for protecting the lives of former and current presidents is facing severe criticism for allowing a gunman to take up an open position so near Trump's rally.

"This was a catastrophic failure. It should never have been a remote possibility," former House Oversight Committee chair Jason Chaffet, who lead an extensive 2015 investigation into the shortcomings of the Secret Service in 2015, told the Washington Post.

"We did all these investigations and did an extensive report so this would never happen again. It's as if they paid no attention to the bipartisan recommendations," said Chaffet.

Trump's Team Asked for More Protection

The FBI has launched an investigation into the events leading up to the assassination attempt, and President Biden announced he is also ordering an "independent review" of national security.

There are also accusations that Trump's team requested increased protection during the campaign but was turned down.

The Secret Service has denied these claims, but the agency remains under heavy criticism for what has been described as an "absolute failure."

Following the shooting, the Secret Service confirmed that they relied heavily on local police to bolster their security measures at the rally. This included at least six officers from Butler County tactical units assisting the counter assault team responsible for Trump's evacuation, which comprised only two Secret Service officers, as reported by the Washington Post.

There were also two Secret Service sniper teams on site, with two more teams staffed by local officers.

"Secret Service always takes the lead in securing events like this," Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens explained to reporters, noting that local police are regularly enlisted to assist the Secret Service.

"We work with them to provide whatever is requested by the Secret Service, but they're the lead in that security," Bivens said.

Representative Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., became the first lawmaker to call for the removal of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, saying that she "needs to go."