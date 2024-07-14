Biden Speaks with Trump after Assassination Attempt and Condemns 'Sick' Political Violence as FBI Identifies Gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks

President Biden spoke with former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening following the assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally and condemned the 'sick' political violence in America. Earlier in the day, Biden, 81, tried to call the 78-year-old former Republican presidential candidate while he received medical care at a hospital in the Pittsburgh area.

The president hurriedly returned to the White House from his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, following a shooting incident at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Biden addressed the media around two hours after the chaotic events, during which at least eight gunshots were fired at Trump.

Expected but Much-Need Call

"This evening, President Biden spoke to former President Trump," a White House official said. "The President also spoke to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy."

It's unclear whether Biden spoke with Trump while he was receiving treatment for a graze wound to his right ear or after he had been released from the hospital.

Biden said that the investigation was ongoing and refrained from making a definitive assessment regarding whether the attack constituted an assassination attempt. "I have an opinion but I don't have any facts," he said in answer to a journalist's question.

"So I want to make sure we have all the facts before I make any more comments."

He thanked the Secret Service and other agencies.

"The bottom line is the Trump rally is a rally that he should have been ... conducted peacefully without any problem," he said.

"But the idea, the idea that there's political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of. It's just not appropriate. Everybody, everybody must condemn it, everybody."

Biden returned late Friday night from a campaign event in Detroit, Michigan, and had planned to spend the weekend at his Delaware beach home. However, he changed his plans by calling the media to a briefing at his local police station in Rehoboth.

His campaign announced the suspension of all communications and efforts to halt its TV advertisements.

Two hours earlier, chaos erupted at a Trump campaign rally.

Shooter Identified as Trump Is Discharged from Hospital

Before shots rang out, the former president was actively engaged in his speech. Trump suddenly grasped his right ear with his hand, inspecting it briefly before dropping to his knees behind the podium. Secret Service agents quickly rushed in and shielded him from further danger.

This came as the FBI identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

The gunman was not present as an attendee at the rally.

According to sources cited by the Associated Press, an AR-style rifle was found at the location. A local prosecutor confirmed at least one rally attendee is killed. The Secret Service reported that two spectators were critically injured.

Footage from bystanders after the shooting shows what appears to be a deceased man in light-colored military attire lying on a rooftop a short distance from the rally stage.

The reason Crooks fired on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee remains unclear.

FBI Special Agent Kevin Rojek expressed shock that the gunman managed to fire several shots at Donald Trump before being neutralized by the Secret Service.

The FBI's Pittsburgh office, led by the special agent in charge, described the incident as an "attempted assassination."

Rojek also said that the Secret Service had the responsibility of monitoring the rally site before the shooting, which has raised concerns about a significant security lapse.

He further said that law enforcement had responded to several suspicious activities prior to the shooting incident.

A politician described the gruesome scene he witnessed while seated behind Donald Trump after an attempted assassination left several people dead.

One witness revealed that he had warned Secret Service agents about a man with a rifle on a nearby roof just minutes before the shooting began.

The assassination attempt took only a few days before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump is expected to speak to the assembled delegates who will officially nominate him as the GOP candidate for the presidency.

His campaign said that he will still attend the convention, which will proceed as scheduled.

"As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action."

"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again."