The 34th annual Golden Disc Awards is getting ready to take the Korean music lovers world-wide to a trip to the wonderland for the second time. This time around, the experience will be more fascinating as two of the internationally popular K-Pop bands, BTS and SEVENTEEN, are set to present some amusing performances.

The boy groups, BTS and SEVENTEEN, will be joined by girl group TWICE on the second day of the annual award ceremony. The members of TWICE have already showcased some of their best performances on the first day of the event, which focussed on digital album sales. The second day of Golden Disk Awards 2020 will focus on physical album sales.

During the star-studded event, all the three K-Pop bands are also likely to bag some awards. The awards will be presented by a group of celebrities, including Han Ye Seul, Jang Ki Yong, Jang Dong Yoon, Jang Hyuk, Jung Woo Sung, Kang Ha Neul, Kim Tae Hee, Seo Kang Joon, Pengsoo and Yoon Se Ah.

Here, we bring you all the latest updates of the 34th annual Golden Disc Awards, including photos, videos, winners list and more.