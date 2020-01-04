Golden Disc Awards 2020 will be back with a new set of performers and winners tomorrow, January 5, at 5 PM KST. The second day of 34th annual award ceremony will kick-start with the red carpet arrivals at 3.30 PM KST and BTS ARMY is eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars walking the red carpet.

Other popular K-Pop groups to perform on the second day of the event are SEVENTEEN and TWICE. The celebrity presenters line-up for the second day of the event, that will mainly focus on physical album sales are Han Ye Seul, Jang Ki Yong, Jang Dong Yoon, Jang Hyuk, Jung Woo Sung, Kang Ha Neul, Kim Tae Hee, Seo Kang Joon, Pengsoo and Yoon Se Ah. During the award ceremony, the winners of Album Daesang, Album Bonsang, Popularity Award, Rock, Ballad and OST awards will be announced.

Watch the red carpet arrivals of 34th annual Golden Disc Awards below:

Korean music lovers from various parts of the world, such as the UK, the US, Singapore, France, Italy, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico and Canada, can start watching the red carpet arrivals at 3.30 PM KST.

Watch Golden Disk Awards 2020 - Day 2 below:

The live broadcast of main award ceremony will begin at 5 PM KST. The star-studded event will be streamed live also on VLive, JTBC, JTBC 2 and JTBC 4.

Hosts and nomination list

The second day of the 34th annual Golden Disk Awards will be hosted by Lee Seung Go and Park So Dam. Seung Gi is hosting the award show for the third year. For the past two years, he was a MC (main conductor) on the first day of the event. While it will be a first time experience for So Dam as she has never hosted a live event.

Check out the nominees for Bonsang and Popularity award below: