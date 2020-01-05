The 34th annual Golden Disc Awards – day 2 winners are being announced at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul and BTS ARMY is eager to know if their favourite K-Pop band will create a new record by taking home the maximum number of awards this year. As of now, the young Korean heartthrobs have bagged two awards, Digital Daesang and Digital Song Bonsang.

The internationally popular boy group is also nominated for Album of the Year award (Album Daesang), Album Bonsang and popularity award. If BTS is declared as the winners in all the three categories, they will be creating two new records of taking home the maximum number of Daesangs and becoming the most awarded K-Pop group.

Other big winners of the night could be SEVENTEEN and TWICE. Both the bands are nominated for the Grand Prize and Popularity Award. The girl group TWICE has already bagged the Digital Song Bonsang on the first day of the annual award ceremony. While the boy band yet to receive any awards this year.

Check out the winners of Golden Disc Awards 2020 – Day 2 below:

Album of the Year (Grand Prize or Daesang) –

– Album Bonsang – NCT DREAM, TWICE, SEVENTEEN and EXO member Baekhyum

– NCT DREAM, TWICE, SEVENTEEN and EXO member Baekhyum Rookie of the Year –

– Popularity Awards –

– Rock Award –

– Ballad Award –

– OST Award –

– Ceci Asia Icon Award –

– K-Pop Star Award – BTS

– BTS Best Male Group –

– Performance Award – ASTRO and G (I)-DLE

We will keep you updated as the winners are announced.