Lisa Marie Presley Died after Second Cardiac Arrest While Brain Dead as Family Signed DNR Order

Lisa Marie Presley died from a second cardiac arrest suffered while she was in the hospital, it has been revealed, and died after her family signed a 'do not resuscitate' order. The 54-year-old only child of Elvis Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home on Thursday and was rushed to the hospital.

She was first found unconscious by her housekeeper who informed others about her condition, following which she was first given CPR. Shortly after being admitted, the vocalist of "Lights Out" was declared brain dead. She was placed on life support with a temporary pacemaker and placed in an induced coma, sources told TMZ.

Fatal Second Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie was revived by EMTs who arrived at her home, and she regained a pulse, but when they took her to the hospital, she was brain dead, according to TMZ on Friday. The family hurried to her bedside, where she was on life support and in an induced coma.

However, Presley's family signed a DNR after the brain-dead prognosis in case she flatlined again, which she did not long after. She then suffered a second cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the age of 54.

Presley was found unresponsive in her bedroom that morning by her staff, although it is unclear how long she had been without oxygen. Danny Keough, her ex-husband, gave her CPR until EMTs came.

Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla Presley, 77, was by her bedside when she breathed her last.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,' Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday evening. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

She lived with her first of four ex-husbands, Danny Keough, who came home immediately after she collapsed and gave her CPR until the paramedics arrived.

Keough is the father of Riley, an actress, who is 33, and Benjamin, a 27-year-old who committed suicide in July 2020.

Harper Vivienne and Finlay Presley, who are 14 years old, are twin daughters of her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood.

Her Final Days

Lisa Marie had looked reclusive since the death of her son Benjamin, but she was emerging in parts to the success of the Baz Luhrmann biography Elvis, which she adored. Lisa Marie appeared shaky and sickly at the Golden Globes just two days before she passed away.

In a video clip, she can be seen leaning into 80-year-old talent manager Jerry Schilling and said, "I'm going to grab your arm," as she answers questions from Extra host Billy Bush prior to the event.

She links Schilling's arms as she responds to the host of "Extra" Billy Bush's questions. She continued by talking about California's climate and Austin Butler's part in "Elvis."

Presley made the comparison to her late father during the interview, telling Extra, " 'It's kind of done in sort of a funny, joking way, the way [Elvis] spoke, but Austin actually got it and did it perfectly without making it comical."

Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globes ceremony to support the 2022 movie "Elvis" which chronicled the life of her rock and roll star father. Elvis passed away at the age of 42 in 1977 from a heart arrhythmia.

A toxicology report published weeks after his passing revealed that his blood showed significant concentrations of many prescribed medicines.

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, Presley was shown walking beside Butler during the ceremony, occasionally shuffling and stumbling and appearing to need assistance.

After Lisa's medical episode on Thursday, fans commented on the YouTube video to express their sympathy for her. Before her death was officially announced, some of the comments made reference to Benjamin's suicide in 2020.

One user wrote, "Prayer for Lisa Marie."

"When you read her Instagram posts she is very transparent on how her son's suicide devastated her. Lisa has had a very difficult life. Add to the fact that Elvis' family had a history of heart disease and limited longevity, I am very concerned for her."

"She looks a little frail but was very coherent, listen to and answered all questions. Bless her. She's been through so much," wrote another user.

Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley, committed suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27. Many believe, the shock made Lisa Marie frail and disoriented in her final years.