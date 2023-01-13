Lisa Marie Presley Looked Unsteady, Frail and Slurred Her Words at Golden Globes Before Her Death from Cardiac Arrest [WATCH]

Lisa Marie Presley looked unsteady on Tuesday at the Golden Globe Awards, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest at the age of 54. She spoke about the storms and flooding in Southern California, the movie's actor Austin Butler, and it seemed as though she was slurring her words.

According to TMZ, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was on life support with a temporary pacemaker and in an induced coma before she died. Understandably, she wasn't well and looked quite uncomfortable while standing and also when she was speaking. The signs on her face were of an ill person who was struggling to stand.

Her Finals Days

In a brief video clip captured at the Golden Globes, Lisa Marie can be seen turning to her 80-year-old friend Jerry Schilling and stating, "I'm going to hold your arm," as she answers questions from Extra host Billy Bush prior to the event.

She links Schilling's arms as she responds to the host of "Extra" Billy Bush's questions. She continued by talking about California's climate and Austin Butler's part in "Elvis."

Presley made the comparison to her late father during the interview, telling Extra, " 'It's kind of done in sort of a funny, joking way, the way [Elvis] spoke, but Austin actually got it and did it perfectly without making it comical."

Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globes ceremony to support the 2022 movie "Elvis" which chronicled the life of her rock and roll star father. Elvis passed away at the age of 42 in 1977 from a heart arrhythmia.

A toxicology report published weeks after his passing revealed that his blood showed significant concentrations of many prescribed medicines.

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, Presley was shown walking beside Butler during the ceremony, occasionally shuffling and stumbling and appearing to need assistance.

A World Mourns

After Lisa's medical episode on Thursday, fans commented on the YouTube video to express their sympathy for her. Before her death was officially announced, some of the comments made reference to Benjamin's suicide in 2020.

One user wrote, "Prayer for Lisa Marie."

"When you read her Instagram posts she is very transparent on how her son's suicide devastated her. Lisa has had a very difficult life. Add to the fact that Elvis' family had a history of heart disease and limited longevity, I am very concerned for her."

"She looks a little frail but was very coherent, listen to and answered all questions. Bless her. She's been through so much," wrote another user.

Police sources told Deadline that Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and medics with the fire department were dispatched to Lisa's home after getting a call reporting the medical emergency. Lisa was then taken to a hospital in the Los Angeles region following her cardiac arrest on Thursday.

In the midst of the medical emergency, her mother Priscilla Presley tweeted to followers to ask for their prayers. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,' Priscilla said in a tweet Thursday afternoon. 'She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."

A few hours later Priscilla announced the death of Lisa Marie. "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," read a statement from a rep for the 77-year-old Priscilla.

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love, and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley, committed suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27. Many believe, the shock made Lisa Marie frail and disoriented in her final years.