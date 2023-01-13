Lisa Marie Presley, Singer and Daughter of Elvis Presley, Dies Aged 54 Hours after Suffering Cardiac Arrest; Mom Priscilla Shares Heartbreaking News

Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday, hours after suffering a cardiac arrest at her California home. She was 54. Presley reportedly was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after suffering "full cardiac arrest" at her Calabasas home.

She was in an induced coma and on life support with a temporary pacemaker, according to TMZ. She had been complaining about stomach pain prior to the cardiac arrest, according to the outlet. Her mother Priscilla Presley was by her side when she suffered cardiac arrest and at the time of her death. Lisa Marie Presley's death is being mourned across the world, with tributes pouring in.

Death of a Songstress

According to sources close to Lisa Marie Presley, she experienced a "full cardiac arrest" before a bystander gave her epinephrine, often known as adrenaline, to assist her regain a pulse. Her mother Priscilla, who was at her daughter's side, said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," the statement further read.

Deputies responded to a complaint at the 5900 block of Normandy Drive in Calabasas at around 10:40 on Thursday at the request of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Sgt. Sean Maloney of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office. The call involved a female in cardiac arrest.

Presley's ex-husband, Danny Keough, who apparently stays with Presley, reportedly did CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a housekeeper reportedly discovered her lifeless in her bedroom. A source informed TMZ that emergency personnel "gave epinephrine at the scene at least once in order to help Presley restore a pulse."

Earlier on Thursday, Priscilla Presley had said that Lisa Marie is receiving the "best treatment." However, she did not confirm that Lisa Marie had a cardiac arrest.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," she said in a statement. "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."

However, she died hours later.

Unexpected and Shocking

Lisa Marie Presley's death comes just two days after being photographed with her mother at the Beverly Hills Hilton for the Golden Globe Awards, where Austin Butler won Best Actor for playing her father in Baz Luhrmann's biopic "Elvis."

In behind-the-scenes footage, Lisa Marie appeared to be unsteady on her feet and talked slowly during pre-show interviews. She was seen walking with Butler in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, occasionally slipping and stumbling and appearing to need assistance.

She had already praised Butler's portrayal of her father in a "20/20" segment on the debut of "Elvis,".

Her father, Elvis Presley, passed away at the age of 42 in 1977 from a cardiac arrhythmia. Several weeks after his death, a toxicology report revealed that he had used multiple prescription medicines.

"It's almost as if he channeled him," Lisa Marie said of Butler's performance.

"He put everything he had, his heart, his soul, everything he had into researching, reading, watching, learning. He honored him in every way possible," she added of Butler.

Lisa Marie, who was born in 1968, followed her father's footsteps by pursuing a career in music. A musician in her own right, Lisa Marie released three pop rock albums: "To Whom It May Concern" in 2003; "Now What" in 2005; and "Storm & Grace" in 2012.

Her 2003 studio debut album sold hundreds of thousands of copies and garnered generally positive reviews.

In 1993, Lisa Marie became the sole heir of Elvis Presley's estimated $100 million estate after she turned 25. She sold 85 percent of it in 2004.

After the death of the King of Rock and Roll, her mother Priscilla became a member of the Church of Scientology. In 2014, Lisa Marie announced her departure from the organization, stating, "I was slowly starting to self-destruct. They were taking my soul, my money, my everything."

"I've had enough. I'm done," Presley reportedly told friends of her decision to leave.

The star was also well-known for a series of high-profile marriages with the likes of Michael Jackson, Nicholas Cage, Danny Keough, and Michael Lockwood, among others.

She had four children, including one son, Benjamin Keough, died on July 12, 2020, at the age of 27, after shooting himself in the head.

Keough and Presley also share their daughter, actress Riley Keough, 33, and she has 14-year-old twin daughters, Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Ann, with Lockwood.