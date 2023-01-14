Lisa Marie Presley Got Identical Tattoos with Late Son Benjamin, She Revealed Last Summer Saying 'We Will Be Connected Eternally'

Lisa Marie Presley had a tattoo that matched the one her late son Benjamin Keough had on his foot. in July, Lisa Marie shared a sweet memory of them getting a matching tattoo years ago on Mother's Day. Benjamin died more than two years ago at the age of 27. Lisa Marie died on Thursday at the age of 54.

The famous daughter of Elvis Presley was rushed to the hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Lisa Marie's untimely death has left the music industry mourning, with many believing that Benjamin's death had left the singer-songwriter devastated and in a great way was responsible for her death.

Mother's Tribute to Her Son

Presley posted a photo of her and Benjamin's matching tattoos on Instagram on July 12, 2022, along with a heartfelt remark about her bond with her late son.

"Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," Presley wrote. "It's a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond."

The singer-songwriter talked in May about enduring the "hideous grief" after her son's loss in 2020.

"I haven't posted in quite some time because there really isn't much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son," she wrote on Instagram.

"Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole," she continued.

Presley made a point of expressing that she has since focused on the well-being of her other children. She wrote that "not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore."

In addition to praising Baz Lurhmann's movie "Elvis" about her father, Elvis Presley, which hit theaters in June 2022, Presley also acknowledged her son on Twitter last year.

Presley tweeted that the movie was "nothing short of spectacular" and that lead actor Austin Butler deserved an Oscar for his portrayal of Elvis. Riley, Harper, and Finley watched the movie with her, and she claimed it moved her. She also mentioned that she missed Benjamin.

Heartbroken Mother

Lisa had a son named Benjamin as well as a daughter named Riley with her ex-husband Danny Keough. She also had twin girls, Harper and Finley, who are now 14 years old, with Michael Lockwood.

The couple got married in 1988 and had children in 1989 and 1992 prior to getting divorced in 1994. However, after getting divorced, the former couple stayed close.

Multiple news outlets claimed that Benjamin passed away on July 12, 2022. It was later revealed that Lisa Marie's son, who was her only child, had shot himself in the head.

Lisa Marie died on Thursday in her Calabasas home following a cardiac arrest. Her most recent outing was at the Beverly Hills Golden Globe Awards with her mother Priscilla to support the Baz Luhrmann movie "Elvis".

Shortly after being admitted, the vocalist of "Lights Out" was declared brain dead. She was placed on life support with a temporary pacemaker and placed in an induced coma, sources told TMZ.

After the brain-dead prognosis, Presley's family signed a DNR in case she flatlined again, which she did not long after. Soon she experienced a second cardiac arrest and was declared dead.

Presley was found unresponsive in her bedroom that morning by her staff, although it is unclear how long she had been without oxygen. Danny Keough, her ex-husband, gave her CPR until EMTs came.