'Lip Syncing' Cardi B Asked Fans to Throw Water at Her? Another Video Surfaces as Fan Files Police Report

Following the reports of singer Cardi B facing charges for hurling mic at a fan during her concert, a new video has emerged showing the singer encouraging fans to throw water at her moments before the fiasco.

Woman Seen Apologizing in the Video

In the incident which took place during the outdoor set at Drai's Beachclub on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, an attendee is seen throwing water at the singer while she was performing Bodak Yellow. Reacting sharply, Cardi B was seen throwing the mic which appeared to have contacted the concert goer. The singer was also seen yelling at her security guards as they rushed into step.

However, another video which appeared, shows an unidentified woman apologizing to Cardi B saying, "I'm sorry. I am so sorry," as security guards move towards her. The identity of the woman could not be ascertained.

A video shot moments before the incident shows the singer encouraging her fans to throw water at her in wake of the sweltering heat. "That s--- feels good," she says. "Put that s--- in my p---y." However, post incident she went to say, "I said splash my p---y, not my face, bitch."

The videos got mixed response from the social media users too. "BREAKING: Woman who threw ice/water at Cardi B says singer "literally asked for it" just moments before. Watch new video footage from before and after the incident and share your thoughts. In light of this new video, was Cardi B out of line to throw her mic so aggressively at an audience member?" wrote a user.

Meanwhile, EW.com reported that the Las Vegas Metro Police Department has that a concert attendee filed a police report for battery on Sunday.

Cardi B Trolled for Lip Syncing

The singer was also trolled for lip syncing during her performance. The viral videos of the concert show the song going on in the background as Cardi B engaged in a fight with the attendee. "Low IQ Cardi B caught lip-syncing because she threw her mic at someone in the crowd who threw a drink at her," wrote a user.

"Cardi B .... Someone threw a drink at her then she threw her mic... Looks like somebody was lip syncing might wanna think next time before you throw your mic LMAO... Busted," read another tweet.

"Cardi B is trash. We know this. She promotes the basest behavior in women. But what is really funny is that her low-IQ followers didn't notice or didn't care that this talentless 304 was lip-syncing," opined another user.