Angus Cloud Was Seen Laughing and Smiling With Friends Days Before His Death as It Is Revealed He Battled 'Suicidal Thoughts' After His Father's Death

"Euphoria" star Angus Cloud was filmed laughing and smiling with friends, during a night out, just three days before his unexpected death at the age of 25 on Monday. The actor, known for his role as drug dealer Fezco O'Neill in the well-liked HBO series "Euphoria," was found deceased at his family home in Oakland on Monday.

Reports indicate that he had been struggling with "severe suicidal thoughts" following the loss of his father. On Friday, Cloud had attended the album launch party of MacArthur Maze, a rap group, near his family home in California. He was in the company of friends during the event and was laughing and smiling.

Depression or Overdose?

Cloud was accompanied by his close friend and the band's photographer, Josh Kennedy, during the party. According to The Sun, Cloud's friends mentioned that he spent a few hours at the event and did not exhibit any indication of personal distress.

"We grew up together. It's been tough today. Friday, that was the last day I saw him, he came to our record release party," Kennedy told The Sun.

He continued: "He was happy, very happy to be home. He was in Ireland for a while, we spoke about his dad recently, he was sad about it, but he seemed to be doing okay.

"I don't even think he drank [at the event], I didn't see him drinking, but I don't know, I was working taking photographs."

According to Kennedy, the evening appeared to be ordinary, and Cloud was actively posing for photographs and engaging in playful behavior.

The photographer said that learning of his friend's dying made him "feel sick" and added that everything is "so new to him."

He also conveyed deep sympathy for Cloud's mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, who tragically lost her son and husband within a short span of time.

In one of his final social media posts, Cloud paid a touching tribute to his late father on Instagram just two weeks before his heartbreaking death.

Devastated Mother

According to TMZ's sources, Cloud's mother made a 911 call on Monday around 11:30 am, reporting a "potential overdose." She informed the operators that Cloud was unresponsive and lacked a pulse. Tragically, Cloud was declared deceased at the location.

Cloud's father, Conor Hickey, passed away in Ireland in May, as mentioned in an obituary written by members of a rugby club he was involved with. The obituary stated that he died "after a short illness" without divulging more details.

Lisa and Angus' late father, Conor, were both university professors. They were originally from Ireland but moved to California in the 1980s.

The couple had three children: their eldest, Angus, followed by twin daughters, Molly, and Fiona Hickey.

A family insider also told TMZ that Cloud had been grappling with intense suicidal thoughts after his journey to Ireland for his father's funeral. Subsequently, he returned to his family home with the intention of addressing and coping with the overwhelming grief he was experiencing.

One of Cloud's final Instagram posts came on July 14, where he shared on Instagram a photo of his father, accompanied by the caption, "miss u breh."

His last post was shared on July 18, where he showed off a set of grillz he received from Grant Grillz, with the geotag indicating Dublin, Ireland.

Cloud's family confirmed his death in a statement. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the family's statement read.

While the specific cause of Cloud's death was not disclosed by the family, their statement did confirm that he was dealing with mental health challenges.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement read.

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Cloud's role in "Euphoria" marked his debut in the acting industry, but interestingly, he attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts alongside Zendaya, who is the star of the series.

On July 10, 1998, while strolling through Manhattan, Cloud was approached by an employee of the famed casting agent Jennifer Venditti, who invited him to audition for the show "Euphoria."

"She asked me if I would be down to do an audition, but she didn't exactly say what it was for. I thought it was some type of scam," he told the Wall Street Journal in 2019. He appeared on the first two seasons of the show.

An HBO spokesperson told The New York Post in a statement Monday: "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Cloud also appeared in a 2019 episode of "The Perfect Women" and featured in music videos for artists such as Noah Cyrus, Becky G, Karol G, and Juice WRLD.

He further expanded his acting portfolio with roles in the films "North Hollywood" and "The Line."

Cloud was also designated as the brand ambassador for Rockstar Energy Drink, headlining their latest ad campaign called "Fuel What's Next," which promoted the concept of pursuing one's passions and exploring the possibilities that lie ahead.