MONSTA X Member Kihyun Announces Military Enlistment with Heartfelt Letter

MONSTA X member Kihyun has announced his military enlistment with a heartfelt letter. He shared the post on the official fan cafe of the boy band. The K-pop idol revealed that he will join the military towards the end of this month. Through his letter, the Korean heartthrob promised his fans that he would work hard in various ways before his enlistment.

Kihyun is the fourth MONSTA X member to enlist in the military after Shownu, Joohoney, and Minhyuk. Shownu completed his mandatory military service this spring. Joohoney and Minhyuk are currently serving military.

In his letter, Kihyun said the boy band members would be away for a while. The K-pop idol requested MONBEBE to stay active and continue supporting the band members. The Korean heartthrob promised his fans that he would make a comeback with his teammates after his military discharge.

Here is the Heartfelt Letter from MONSTA X member Kihyun: