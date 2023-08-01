Russia Thwarts Drone Attack on Black Sea Fleet; Government Building in Moscow Hit

Russia said on Tuesday it repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on its patrol vessels in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a post on its Telegram channel that the vessels that came under attack were part of its Black Sea Fleet.

"Overnight, the Ukrainian armed forces made an unsuccessful attempt to attack with three uncrewed boats the patrol vessels Sergei Kotov and Vasily Bykov of the Black Sea Fleet, which were carrying out tasks to control navigation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 340 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol," the ministry said in a statement.

'Terror Attack'

The ministry further said the Ukrainian naval drones were destroyed using the regular weapons of the Russian ships. The claim comes after Ukrainian drones hit a Moscow tower for the second straight day.

The Kremlin said Ukraine launched three drones toward Moscow and that all of them were taken down. Russia called the drone strike a 'terrorist attack'.

"On the night of 1 August, an attempt by the Kiev regime to launch a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities in Moscow... was foiled ... Two Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed in the air by air defence facilities over the territory of Odintsovo and Narofominsk districts of Moscow region," Russia said. The third crashed into a complex of non-residential buildings in Moscow, the authorities added.

'IQ Quarter'

Multiple media reports said the structure that came under attack was a government building. According to Reuters, the building that was attacked is known as the "IQ quarter". It houses departments like the ministry of economic development, the digital ministry and the ministry of industry and trade.

"At the moment, experts are assessing the damage and the state of the infrastructure for the safety of people in the building. This will take some time," an economy ministry official wrote on Telegram.

Though "Ukraine did not claim the attack, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said Russia will see more drone attacks and "more war" in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said on Tuesday that a doctor died in Russian shelling of a medical facility in Kherson. "One of the healthcare facilities was hit, killing a young doctor who had been working for only a few days, and wounding a nurse who is now fighting for her life!" the head of the Kherson City Military Administration wrote on Telegram, according to CNN.