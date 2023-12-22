Lindsay Shiver: Ex-Beauty Queen Allowed to Return to US to Spend Christmas Despite Facing Charges in Bahamas for Plot to Kill Ex-NFL Player Husband

A former pageant queen, accused alongside her boyfriend of plotting to kill her ex-NFL player husband in the Bahamas, will now be allowed to return home for Christmas despite his pleas that she be kept on the island. Lindsay Shiver and her boyfriend are set to go to trial in March on charges of conspiring to murder her husband, Robert Shiver, by hiring a hitman.

Shiver, 36, has been in custody in the Bahamas since her arrest in July. However, on Thursday, a judge granted Shiver's request to return to the United States to be with her young children to spend Christmas and New Year while awaiting the murder-for-hire trial.

Shiver to be Back in United States

Lindsay Shiver has been held in the island nation since July, though she was allowed to be out of prison under the condition that she wear an electronic monitoring device and adhere to a curfew.

Shiver, along with her legal team, expressed concerns about her "mental and physical safety" and requested permission to see her children, from whom she has been separated since her arrest.

The court granted her request, allowing the 36-year-old to return to her parents' home in Alabama under the condition that she keeps her ankle monitor on.

However, she will not be allowed to travel to Georgia, where she lived with her husband, Robert Shiver, before allegedly conspiring with her new beau to have him killed.

The court's decision comes despite Robert Shiver pleading with the judge to deny Lindsay Shiver's request, emphasizing that he is "thankful to be alive" following her alleged failed attempt on his life.

"After reviewing the indictment, this was a situation close to happening ... I'm concerned for the safety of myself," the Auburn University football standout said.

Her Plot to Murder

Shiver is accused of conspiring with her boyfriend, barman Terrance Adrien Bethel, 28, to enlist Faron Newbold, 29 (alias Faylo), for a hit on her husband.

Prosecutors allege that the three discussed the planned attack over WhatsApp, with Shiver sending a photo of her husband, Robert, who had filed for divorce in April, to Newbold along with the instruction: "kill him."

According to documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Shiver reportedly broke down during her police interview and confessed to sending photos and messages to Newbold, instructing him to murder her husband of 13 years.

Photos obtained by DailyMail.com show Robert Shiver cozying up with a mystery blonde at a bar in the Bahamas.

The alleged murder plot came to light incidentally when authorities were investigating a break-in at Grabbers, a popular waterfront establishment on Great Guana Cay.

Authorities asked the staff, including Bethel, to surrender their phones for inspection. WhatsApp messages were found, in which Bethel, Shiver, and Newbold allegedly discussed the plot to kill Robert while he was visiting his family home in nearby Baker's Bay.

"This n***a rolled up on Lindsay and wouldn't let her on the plane and he put his hands on her. I am about to come out of retirement for this n***a," Bethel is alleged to have written to his childhood friend.

"He is flying into Baker's Bay, she is thinking about letting me kill him but he has the kids."

Shiver was arrested on July 21, and upon examining her iPhone, police reportedly found that she had sent Newbold 'several pictures' of her husband along with a text instructing him to "kill him."

The trio, including Shiver, Bethel, and Newbold, were arrested on the same day, and additional incriminating messages were reportedly found on their devices.