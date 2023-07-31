Georgia Woman Who Posted About Her 'Perfect Marriage' Arrested for Plotting to Kill Husband After He Found Out About Her Affair

A Georgia woman, her lover and another man were arrested in the Bahamas in connection with an alleged plot to kill her husband â€“ a former Auburn University football player.

Bahamian prosecutors named Lindsay Shiver, 36, her alleged lover, 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, and Faron Newbold, 29, in the alleged plot to kill Lindsay's husband, Robert Shiver.

Murder Plot Unraveled During Break-in Investigation

As reported by the Bahamas Court News, police officers uncovered a plot to kill the former Auburn player while investigating a break-in at Grabbers Bar and Grill restaurant on Great Guana Cay.

Investigators came across WhatsApp messages that detailed the alleged assassination plan while searching the suspects' phones, according to the outlet. Lindsay, Bethel and Newbold appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on Friday. They are due back in court on Oct. 5.

'A Perfect Marriage,' Lindsay Wrote in a 2020 Instagram Post

According to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, a Georgia newspaper, Shiver met her alleged lover near the house she owned with Robert Shiver, who is reported to have filed for divorce after finding out about the alleged affair.

In a 2020 Instagram post, Shiver shared her thoughts on the key to a "perfect marriage."

"The key to a perfect marriage, is having two imperfect people, who refuse to give up on each other," reads a caption alongside a photo of her 2007 wedding. "So thankful for that fitness class 13 years ago that brought us together and all of the love, laughter, and life we have created ever since! I love you babe," she wrote. "Cheers to many more."

Robert Shiver is a former Auburn University football player, and Lindsay Shiver was a cheerleader, according to her Instagram page. Local news outlet WTVY also reported her as a former beauty pageant queen.