Female London Jail Officer Under Investigation Over Explicit Video with Inmate

A female jail officer is under investigation after a video of her having sex with an inmate started circulating on social media.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, 31, faces a police investigation after she was recorded having sexual intercourse with a prisoner at HMP Wandsworth.

Linda is seen wearing uniform during the explicit clip, which begins with her performing a sex act on an unidentified prisoner. The footage, then shows her having sex with the prisoner while his cellmate films on a mobile phone.

Police Releases Statement, Says its Investigating the Video

As reported by the BBC News, the Metropolitan Police said it had been made aware of the video reportedly filmed at Wandsworth Prison, in south-west London. The Met said no arrests had been made and added that it was in contact with the Ministry of Justice over the matter.

An HM Prison Service spokesman said "staff corruption is not tolerated and the former prison officer allegedly featured in this video has been reported to the police." Linda is understood to have quit her job as a prison officer in the South London jail in the wake of the scandal.

HMP Wandsworth is Notorious for Inappropriate Relationships Between Jail Workers and Inmates

Two years ago a female prisoner officer faced a similar police probe over a jail sex tape, as reported by Daily Mail. The woman, who was in her 30s, was filmed performing a sex act on a male prisoner while in uniform.

More than 80 prison staff have been sacked or ­reprimanded since 2013 for having affairs with inmates, according to official statistics. Ministry of Justice figures reveal that up until last year 59 female staff and 24 male workers were caught.