Linda De Sousa Abreu, The Prison Officer, Resigns Amid Shocking Inmate Sex Video Scandal and Revelation of OnlyFans Account

Linda De Sousa Abreu, a 31-year-old prison officer at HMP Wandsworth in South London, has resigned after a video surfaced showing her engaging in sexual activity with an inmate in his cell. The incident, reportedly recorded by the inmate's cellmate, prompted a police investigation.

Details of the Incident

The video, which was shared on social media, shows Abreu in a compromising situation with the inmate inside the Category A prison. The emergence of the footage led to immediate scrutiny and Abreu's resignation.

Family Reaction

Abreu's sister, Andreina, spoke out after the video went public. She revealed that Abreu and her husband, Nathan, appeared on Channel 4's "Open House: The Great Sex Experiment" last year, highlighting their swinger lifestyle. Andreina expressed her discomfort with the situation, stating, "She's a swinger. She was on a Channel 4 program called Open House. I never saw it. It's not the sort of thing I'd watch with my little sister in."

OnlyFans Account

Further revelations included the discovery of Abreu's OnlyFans account. The account's description reads, "I am a happily married sexy Latina who wants to share hot content with you. We believe in authenticity, all our content will be genuine and we'll never fake it because we want you to enjoy watching it as much as we'll enjoy making it!"