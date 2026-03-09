Lily Collins says stolen engagement ring recovered after three years.

Ring taken during 2023 burglary at West Hollywood hotel.

Collins shared recovery news on Instagram with photo.

Actress preparing to portray Audrey Hepburn in upcoming film.

Actress Lily Collinshas been reunited with her original diamond engagement ring three years after it was stolen, sharing the emotional moment with fans on social media.

The Emily in Paris star revealed on her Instagram Stories that the jeweller had managed to recover the rose-cut diamond ring, which was originally designed by Irene Neuwirth.

"Having this home means SO much to us," Collins wrote over a selfie showing the ring on her finger.

"I'm still speechless its back in my finger."

Ring Stolen During Hotel Burglary

Collins' engagement ring, along with her wedding ring and other belongings, was stolen on May 6, 2023, from a West Hollywood hotel.

At the time, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed officers responded to a burglary report after items belonging to a well-known female celebrity were taken from a secured locker at the hotel.

According to reports, Collins had been staying at the hotel and had placed her belongings in a locker while visiting the spa. When she returned, the items were missing.

The stolen property was reported to be worth more than $10,000, authorities said.

Engagement and Wedding With Charlie McDowell

Collins and film director Charlie McDowell got engaged in September 2020, announcing the news on Instagram with photos of the proposal and a close-up of the distinctive diamond ring.

Speaking shortly afterward on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Collins said the proposal came as a surprise.

"I was very surprised by it," she said. "But it's exactly what I would've wanted and he knew me so well, obviously."

The couple married on September 4, 2021, in Dunton, Colorado, in a ceremony surrounded by mountains.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," Collins wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo of the pair kissing at the altar.

For the wedding, the actress wore a custom-designed gown described as a blend of Western Americana and British Victorian style. The dress took nearly 200 hours to create and featured lace, silk organza petals and Swarovski-beaded floral appliqués, paired with a dramatic hooded cape.

Upcoming Film Role as Audrey Hepburn

Collins is also preparing for a new film project in which she will portray Audrey Hepburn, the legendary British actress and fashion icon.

The movie will explore the behind-the-scenes story of the making of the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Hepburn, who died in 1993 at the age of 63, remains one of Hollywood's most influential style figures, making the role another significant milestone in Collins' acting career.