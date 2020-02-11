The concept of life after death has been fascinating human beings for years. Even though spiritualists assure the existence of the human soul starting the eternal journey after death, medical experts believe that death is the end of human life, and there is nothing after that. Now, a top physicist has revealed that death is not the end of human life, as our energy will remain in this world.

Universe conserves all energy

Aaron Freeman, a popular American physicist believes that the universe is literally hardwired to conserve all energy, and it includes the energy of human beings. He made it clear that no energy is created in the universe, and nothing is destroyed.

"You want a physicist to speak at your funeral. You want the physicist to talk to your grieving family about the conservation of energy, so they will understand that your energy has not died. You want the physicist to remind your sobbing mother about the first law of thermodynamics; that no energy gets created in the universe, and none is destroyed," said Freeman during an NPR podcast, Express.co.uk reports.

However, Freeman did not talk about the spiritual existence of the human soul, but he made it clear that human energy is an integral part of the cosmos even after death.

As energy can neither be created nor be destroyed but can be transformed into one form to another, Freeman argues that energy that flows through a human body will be rearranged to other forms after death.

The mystery of near-death experience

Spiritualists believe that near-death experience (NDE) is an unquestionable phenomenon that assures the existence of life after death. During NDE, the victim often sees a tunnel with a bright light on the other end, and spiritualists believe that this sighting indicates a journey to another world.

However, medical experts have a very different opinion regarding near-death experience. At the time of life-threatening events, the human body adopts a survival measure to cop up with the decreased oxygen supply, and it is actually causing weird visual hallucinations.