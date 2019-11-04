The functioning of the human brain has a crucial role in determining the consciousness of every individual, and when the brain dies, the victim will lose connection to the physical world. A few years back, a research conducted by a scientist named Sam Parnia had suggested that humans will know they are 'dead', especially after cardiac arrest as their brain still continues to work.

After examining several cardiac arrest cases in the United States and Europe, Sam Parnia suggested that the consciousness in a human body continues functioning even after the heart stops beating and the body movements fail. The study report claimed that survivors of cardiac arrest were aware of all the happenings around them when they were 'dead' before being brought back to life.

Interestingly, there are several cases where the victim had even heard the doctor saying the patient is clinically dead. As per Parnia, the cerebral cortex in the human body will be active for two to twenty seconds after the death, and it makes patients understand what is going around them. "They'll describe watching doctors and nurses working, they'll describe having awareness of full conversations, of visual things that were going on, that would otherwise not be known to them," said Parnia, Metro.co.uk reports.

The findings of Sam Parnia can be used to explain near-death experience (NDE) testimonials that usually go viral on websites like NDERF. A few days back, a man named Peter has claimed that he saw a faceless lady during a near-death experience. Peter made it clear that he left the body during the NDE, and existed outside it during the creepy experience.

Medical experts believe that human beings suffer from visual hallucinations during NDE due to the lack of oxygen supply to the human brain. However, spiritualists claim that NDE is an authentic proof of life after death.