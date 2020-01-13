After months of constant speculation, Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks confirmed their relationship after they were spotted kissing on the beach in Byron Bay in Australia. The couple indulged in PDA on the beach, as seen in photos and a video posted by New Idea magazine in Australia on Sunday, January 12.

In the pictures, Hemsworth is seen wearing colorful printed boardshorts, while his model girlfriend, 21, shows off her curves in a red and white striped bikini. The lovebirds are seen laughing together and wading into the ocean, while Hemsworth places his hand on Brooks' lower back.

Hemsworth had introduced Brooks to his parents, Craig and Leonie, over a family lunch in mid-December. A source recently told US Weekly that Brooks is popular with the Hemsworths. ''Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him,'' the insider claimed.

Who is Gabriella Brooks?

For those who don't know, Brooks is an Australian model. She hails from Australia and is just 21 years old. She studied ancient history and archaeology from Sydney University. Brooks has worked with several top brands such as The Lovers and Drifters Club, Topshop and Calvin Klein.

Before Hemsworth, Brooks dated The 1975's frontman, Matt Healy, for four years. Apparently, they broke up in early 2019. As per reports, their lifestyle differences led to their split. "He parties a lot at home when he's there and Gabby had just had enough," one insider shared. "She doesn't want to lead her life like that."

Miley Cyrus and Liam's relationship

Miley Cyrus and Hemsworth's announcement to part ways after being married for eight months came as a surprise to many. Cyrus and Hemsworth met when they were teenagers on the sets of "The Last Song" in 2009. They dated on and off for nearly 10 years before they tied the knot on December 23, 2018, at Cyrus' family's home in Franklin, Tennessee.

But just months later the two announced their split in August. Since then, Cyrus has had a whirlwind relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, which fizzled out in September, and is currently dating Cody.