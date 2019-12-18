The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth was recently rumored to be dating Aussie model Gabriella Brooks, and the gossip just went into overdrive after news that he introduced the 21-year-old to his parents.

The actor is famously close to his family -- including his Thor star older brother Chris -- so though the pair have not confirmed the romance rumors themselves, it seems all but confirmed that the two are together and that their relationship is getting serious.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the model at a lunch with Liam and his parents, Craig and Leonie. One shot showed Liam's mother open her arms to hug Gabriella, suggesting that she has met the former model before.



For the occasion, Gabriella wore a white tank top, jeans, and a lime green bag. Liam was dressed casually as well, with a grey t-shirt and baseball cap.

The Daily Mail also reported that some other family members later joined the lunch, and Gabriella was introduced to them with handshakes. In addition, Liam appeared to be smiling and enjoying himself, a fact that will no doubt give his fans some comfort after a difficult half year for the hunky star.

Moving on after Miley

His marriage to Miley Cyrus came to an abrupt end in August after she announced their separation on social media -- allegedly without giving warning and "blindsiding" him (via Glamour).

Nevertheless, Liam's statement on their split, which came several days after the initial announcement, claimed that he wished his ex "happiness" going forward.

"Hi, all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love," he wrote on Instagram.

Liam also had a short lived romance with Maddison Brown

In the aftermath of the breakup, Liam was also linked with fellow Australian and Dynasty actress Maddison Brown. Earlier this fall, the Isn't It Romantic star was seen on a dinner date with the pretty 22-year-old. The two reportedly held hands and even shared a kiss. However, the pair have not been seen together since then, and his latest pictures with Gabriella seem to confirm that their affair is over.

Miley has also moved on

Miley, meanwhile, is currently dating singer Cody Simpson. She also briefly dated Katelynn Carter in the aftermath of their breakup.