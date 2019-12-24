Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's decision to part ways in August 2019, after almost eight months of marriage, came as a surprise for everyone. Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus 11 days after she confirmed their breakup.

However, it seems that the former couple has moved on in their lives. Cyrus is currently dating singer Cody Simpson, while Hemsworth is rumoured to be dating Gabriella Brooks.

The actor, who's currently in the midst of a divorce from Miley, was photographed chatting with Gabriella and his parents, Craig and Leonie, in photos published in the Daily Mail. So, who is this new lady in Liam's life? Read on to learn more about Brooks.

Who is Gabriella?

Gabriella Brooks is an Australian model. She hails from Australia and is just 21 years old. She studied ancient history and archaeology from Sydney University. Brooks has worked with several top brands such as The Lovers and Drifters Club, Topshop and Calvin Klein.

Before Liam, Brooks dated The 1975's frontman, Matt Healy for four years. Apparently, they broke up in early 2019. As per reports, their lifestyle differences led to their split. "He parties a lot at home when he's there and Gabby had just had enough," one insider shared. "She doesn't want to lead her life like that."

Brooks met Liam's parents

A source told US Weekly that the actor is enjoying spending time with the 21-year-old model. She was recently spotted having lunch with Hemsworth, and his parents in Byron Bay, Australia.

"Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella. His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him," the insider said. The pictures come two months after Hemsworth was spotted with "Dynasty" star Maddison Brown in New York in October. "Liam and Maddison weren't that serious and were mainly having fun together," the source added.

Miley Cyrus and Liam's relationship

Miley and Liam met when they were teenagers on the set of "The Last Song" in 2009. They dated on and off for nearly 10 years before they tied the knot on December 23, 2018, at Cyrus' family's home in Franklin, Tennessee. But only months later, the two announced their split in August.