Reasons that caused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down as Royals

After the dramatic Megxit, a new angle as to why the couple has stepped back from royalty has emerged. According to reports by a leading media website, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is the main reason for the rising tensions in the royal family. David Jones, who is working on a biography about the duchess, has revealed that Markle likes to be in the limelight and she knows how to have her way.

The Duchess of Sussex wants to be known to the world by her work and not just by her royal title. According to a report in Radar Online, she wants to be a bigger part of Hollywood and less a part of the royal family, hence she pushed her husband, the Duke of Sussex and Prince Harry, to take the drastic step. Moreover, Markle and Prince Harry's newborn is said to play an important part in the decision of stepping back from royalty.

Jones, citing a source, said, "I saw this coming. It was just a matter of time, With Meghan, its always been her way or the highway." Prince Harry and Markle's decision has caused distress to the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back as royals

While Queen Elizabeth is yet to give her blessings, the couple assured the Queen that they would continue to honor their royal duties towards the monarch, the Commonwealth and their patronages.

Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world with their announcement to step back from royal life through a post on their official Instagram account @sussexroyal.

The post said that they are sacrificing royalty in order to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom.

â€œAfter many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as â€˜seniorâ€™ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.â€ - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image Â© PA

