After the dramatic Megxit, a new angle as to why the couple has stepped back from royalty has emerged. According to reports by a leading media website, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is the main reason for the rising tensions in the royal family. David Jones, who is working on a biography about the duchess, has revealed that Markle likes to be in the limelight and she knows how to have her way.

The Duchess of Sussex wants to be known to the world by her work and not just by her royal title. According to a report in Radar Online, she wants to be a bigger part of Hollywood and less a part of the royal family, hence she pushed her husband, the Duke of Sussex and Prince Harry, to take the drastic step. Moreover, Markle and Prince Harry's newborn is said to play an important part in the decision of stepping back from royalty.

Jones, citing a source, said, "I saw this coming. It was just a matter of time, With Meghan, its always been her way or the highway." Prince Harry and Markle's decision has caused distress to the royal family.

While Queen Elizabeth is yet to give her blessings, the couple assured the Queen that they would continue to honor their royal duties towards the monarch, the Commonwealth and their patronages.

Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world with their announcement to step back from royal life through a post on their official Instagram account @sussexroyal.

The post said that they are sacrificing royalty in order to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom.