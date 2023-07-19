Lena The Plug: YouTuber Adam22 Gifts Porn Star Wife New Lamborghini after She Filmed Sex Scene With Another Man Who Was Better in Bed [WATCH]

YouTuber Adam22 surprised his porn star wife Lena the Plug with a Lamborghini worth $400,000 as a gift. The extravagant present came after Lena filmed a sex scene with another man and openly stated that he was better in bed compared to her husband.

Adam22, aged 39, the host of the podcast "No Jumper," and his 32-year-old wife Lena, faced criticism recently after their controversial statements regarding a sex scene Lena filmed with another man. While Adam praised the scene for its positive impact on their business, Lena disclosed that she experienced physical discomfort for several days due to having sex with a man whose penis size was larger than her husband's.

Showing Her With Love

Jason Luv, 38, further exacerbated the situation by claiming that he unquestionably "obviously f***ed" Lena better than Adam did. Now, in response to Jason's statements about satisfying Lena more and Lena's confession of enjoying the X-rated scene with him due to its novelty, Adam decided to surprise her with a neon green sports car as a gesture of his feelings.

In a TikTok video, the podcast host said that he was "so proud" of Lena for being so bold in filming the sex scene with another man for which he has decided to present the neon green Lamborghini, to his "queen."

Standing in front of the Lamborghini, Adam22 said, "Okay Lena, I'm so proud of you for doing your first ever scene that I decided that I wanted to get you a little something nice. Open your eyes."

"What? This is for me? Oh my God," she said as they embraced.

Lena then got into the flashy neon green car, which came with a hefty price tag of $400,000.

"I really get to keep this?" she asked.

"Anything for my queen," Adam responded.

"Oh my God. I have a nicer car than you now," she said.

It comes after Jason's audaciously claimed about outperforming Lena's husband in bed and boasting about how much she enjoyed his "physical aspects"

In an interview with The Fan Bus, Jason claimed that despite Lena's husband being present, even if he, Adam, and Lena had a threesome, Jason would "100% still f***' Lena better."

The interviewer asked: "Do you think that you f***ed her better than Adam did?"

Jason replied: "Well, obviously, yes. But I'm pretty sure it probably felt different for her because love is involved and emotions, but as for the physical aspect of getting f***ed, obviously yes."

Bold and the Beautiful

In another video clip of the same interview, the actor disclosed that approximately "90 per cent of the time," women were taken aback by the size of his penis when they saw it in person, estimating it to be around "nine to 10 inches."

Earlier, Lena had openly discussed her experiences in bed and confessed that she had a more enjoyable time with Jason due to the excitement of trying something "new."

In a recent appearance on Adin Ross' YouTube channel, Lena was asked about her preferences in bed, specifically choosing between her spouse and Jason.

"I did enjoy Jason's new d**k," she admitted, leaving host Adin stunned. "Everything new is interesting and fun."

"You choose Jason over your husband?" he responded, clearly surprised over her response.

"I have had sex with one person for seven years, and although Adam is very exciting to me sexually, a new experience is always going to be a little more interesting and different," Leena said.

During the interview, Adam remained composed and expressionless when Lena disclosed her preference for Jason and openly discussed the size difference between their anatomies.

In the past, Lena had admitted that Jason's penis was noticeably larger than her husband's, and she found the idea of Adam watching the sex scene to be a turn-on.

Surprisingly, after filming the scene, Lena and her 39-year-old husband experienced a significant increase in their sexual activity, leaving fans astonished by the revelation.