Marina Volz: Trans Pedophile Who Sexually Abused Her Own 7-Year-Old Daughter for Warped Porn Video Housed in Woman's New Jersey Prison Despite Having Penis

A transgender female pedophile convicted of filming her seven-year-old daughter being sexually abused for horrific porn videos is being housed at troubled New Jersey women's prison, despite having a penis. Marina Volz, 34, is serving a 25-year sentence at the notorious Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, despite being born a man.

According to jail records, Volz is housed alongside her co-conspirator Ashley Romero, 30, also a trans woman who also took part in the heinous child sex abuse. Volz used the name Matthew prior to transitioning but she is now identified as a "female" in official jail documents. This has raised quite a few eyebrows, with many inmates objecting.

House in the Wrong Place

Volz and Mahan are two of the four people convicted of operating a porn business out of Volz's basement in Franklin Township, Somerset County. Volz's presence in the all-women jail is now said to be causing terror among biological women housed there.

Volz is even said to want to marry Romero so they may share a cell together, Reduxx reported after speaking with other prisoners there.

Volz, Romero, and two other people were found guilty for their roles in the sexual abuse of Volz's daughter in the basement of her New Jersey house in a plot to make pornographic movies.

Volz, who managed a transgender fetish movie studio, brought the little girl from her mother's house in Oregon to New Jersey. There, she was exposed to horrifying sexual assault, the specifics of which are too graphic to describe.

Reduxx reported that Volz was initially processed as a man and transferred to the South Woods State Prison for men while Romero was taken to Edna Mahan after their sentences were handed down in May 2022.

However, Volz was reportedly transferred to Edna Mahan two months later, although he was still listed as a male inmate in the Department of Corrections records.

Last year, in April, two prisoners at Edna Mahan became pregnant after having consensual sex with transgender inmates. The prison now houses more than 800 women and about 30 transgender inmates.

Female Inmates in Fear of Transgenders

Last month, protesters demanded that transgender inmates be removed from Garden State's only all-female corrections facility. There are at least 10 transsexual women living there, one of whom says she has a "taste for blood."

A group of #GetMenOut protesters gathered outside the state house and read letters from four convicts at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility who are biologically female.

The women spoke about their worries about sexual assault while being housed with biological guys who identify as women from behind bars.

The Edna Mahan Correctional Facility started to accept transgender inmates in 2021 following a contentious state policy that allowed inmates to be housed in accordance with their preferred gender identity.

Two Edna Mahan inmates filed a complaint asking for the gender identity policy to be changed after being reportedly harassed by transgender inmates.

The ACLU settlement has drawn criticism for adding additional burden on the state jail that has already had to deal with complaints of guard brutality and rape over the past 10 years.

Edna Mahan has a history of violating the human rights of women.

The Department of Justice found that the prison was failing to protect inmates from sexual abuse by staff, thereby breaching their constitutional rights, and Governor Philip D. Murphy made the decision to close it in June 2021.

In September, 14 Edna Mahan security personnel were charged for a raid in 2021 that seriously injured two women.