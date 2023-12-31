LeeJunho, YOONA Trends Online After King The Land Stars Bag Awards at APAN Star Awards 2023

King The Land stars Lee Junho and Yoona became the talk of the town on Saturday (December 30) after they bagged several awards at the APAN Star Awards 2023. Congratulations, #LeeJunho and #YOONA started trending online immediately after the presenters announced the winners through an in-person event. Social media platforms were flooded with messages from K-drama lovers from various parts of the world.

Hashtags #LeeJunho and #YOONA became one of the most trending hashtags in several corners of the globe. Netizens congratulated the young actor for winning the Grand Prize (Daesang). The JTBC drama bagged five awards, including Best Character, Actor Popularity, and Global Star awards, at the star-studded event this year.

King The Land was one of the most popular Korean romantic comedy dramas of 2023. Cast members Lee Junho and YOONA captured the attention of millions of K-drama fans from different countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, and the UK, with their onscreen chemistry. After watching the APAN Star Awards, the admirers of these actors from various parts of the globe started going gaga about their off-screen relationship.

The messages ranged from Them appearing in each other's speech. Proud of their partnership. After sending Yoona, sitting down looking cool, and seeing her again on the screen, there is no need for deep analysis of stares and body movement. Just look at them. You will know. We cannot deny it.

Here are a few other messages from Netizens:

Congratulations, #LeeJunho and #YOONA, for winning the Best Couple Award for #KingTheLand at #APANSTARAWARDS2023.

#LeeJunho, making history for being the first idol actor to win the Grand Prize (Daesang) in the Apan Star Awards. Congratulations, King!

They are in the same makeup room for all artists. It seems like he is looking at her while smiling. They have been talking to each other a lot throughout the entire Awarding ceremony.

Top Excellence Actor to Grand Prize winner Lee Junho is the epitome of -- "I am my competition".

The solemn award event turned into an FM for #LEEJUNHO. I loved how his fans screamed their lungs out for him. Others must be thinking about how many crazy fans this actor has.

In real life, behind the camera, Junho and Yoona are talking to each other. It seems like they are having a discussion.

Congratulations, #LimYoona and #LeeJunho! Thank you for choosing #KingTheLand.This drama gave us so much happiness to us. We love you!

Here is the Complete Winners List of APAN Star Awards 2023:

Best Child Actor

Jung Hyun Joon for Twinkling Watermelon and See You in My 19th Life

Best Child Actress

Yuna for The Kidnapping Day

Best Rookie Actor

Moon Sang Min for Under the Queen's Umbrella

Kim Dong Hwi for Missing: The Other Side 2 and The Deal

Best Rookie Actress

Lee Han Hyul for Mask Girl

Best Character Award

Lee Junho for King The Land

Best Original Soundtrack

Young Tak for Go Your Way from Live Your Own Life

Popularity Star Award (Male)

Lee Junho for King The Land

Popularity Star Award (Female)

YoonA for King The Land

Best Couple

Lee Junho and YoonA for King The Land

Global Star Award

Anushka Sen, Cassandra Bankson, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Karimova Elina, Kristel Fulgar, and Kika Kim.

Korea Celebrity Award

AmiAmi and Min Lee

Seoul League Actors Award

Lee Sung Kyung

Global Star Award

Lee Junho

Best Actor

Jeong Suk Yong for D. P. 2

Lee Dong Hwi for Big Bet

Best Actress

Shin Ye Eun for Revenge of the Others and Secret Romantic Guesthouse

Yum Hye Ran for The Uncanny Counter 2 and Mask Girl

Excellence Actor in a Short Drama

Joo Jong Hyuk for Do You Know Ashtanga?

Excellence Actress in a Short Drama

Shin Eun Soo for Nineteen Otters

Excellence Actor in a Miniseries

Choo Yeong Woo for Once Upon A Small Town

Excellence Actress in a Miniseries

Kim Yeri for Bitch and Rich

Best Manager

CEO Baek Chang Joo from C-JeS Studio

Excellence Actor in a Serial (Long) Drama

Son Ho Jun for The First Responders 2

Excellence Actress in a Serial (Long) Drama

Kim Ok Bin for Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramun

Top Excellence Actor in a Short Drama

Park Hae Soo for Narco-Saints

Jo Han Chul for Stealer: The Treasure Keeper and Reborn Rich

Top Excellence Actress in a Short Drama

Uhm Ji Won for Little Women

Kim Seo Hyung for Pale Moon

Best Screenwriter

Kang Yoon Sung for Big Bet

Best Director

Park In Je for Moving

Top Excellence Actor in a Serial (Long) Drama

Go Soo for Missing: The Other Side Season 2

Top Excellence Actress in a Serial (Long) Drama

Lee Sung Kyung for Dr Romantic 3

Top Excellence Actor in a Miniseries

Ryu Seung Ryong for Moving

Top Excellence Actress in a Miniseries

Uhm Jung Hwa for Doctor Cha

Best Short Drama

Little Women

Best Actor/Actress Grand Prize (Daesang)