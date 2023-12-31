LeeJunho, YOONA Trends Online After King The Land Stars Bag Awards at APAN Star Awards 2023

King The Land stars Lee Junho and Yoona became the talk of the town on Saturday (December 30) after they bagged several awards at the APAN Star Awards 2023. Congratulations, #LeeJunho and #YOONA started trending online immediately after the presenters announced the winners through an in-person event. Social media platforms were flooded with messages from K-drama lovers from various parts of the world.
Hashtags #LeeJunho and #YOONA became one of the most trending hashtags in several corners of the globe. Netizens congratulated the young actor for winning the Grand Prize (Daesang). The JTBC drama bagged five awards, including Best Character, Actor Popularity, and Global Star awards, at the star-studded event this year.
King The Land was one of the most popular Korean romantic comedy dramas of 2023. Cast members Lee Junho and YOONA captured the attention of millions of K-drama fans from different countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, and the UK, with their onscreen chemistry. After watching the APAN Star Awards, the admirers of these actors from various parts of the globe started going gaga about their off-screen relationship.
The messages ranged from Them appearing in each other's speech. Proud of their partnership. After sending Yoona, sitting down looking cool, and seeing her again on the screen, there is no need for deep analysis of stares and body movement. Just look at them. You will know. We cannot deny it.
Here are a few other messages from Netizens:
Congratulations, #LeeJunho and #YOONA, for winning the Best Couple Award for #KingTheLand at #APANSTARAWARDS2023.
#LeeJunho, making history for being the first idol actor to win the Grand Prize (Daesang) in the Apan Star Awards. Congratulations, King!
They are in the same makeup room for all artists. It seems like he is looking at her while smiling. They have been talking to each other a lot throughout the entire Awarding ceremony.
Top Excellence Actor to Grand Prize winner Lee Junho is the epitome of -- "I am my competition".
The solemn award event turned into an FM for #LEEJUNHO. I loved how his fans screamed their lungs out for him. Others must be thinking about how many crazy fans this actor has.
In real life, behind the camera, Junho and Yoona are talking to each other. It seems like they are having a discussion.
Congratulations, #LimYoona and #LeeJunho! Thank you for choosing #KingTheLand.This drama gave us so much happiness to us. We love you!
Here is the Complete Winners List of APAN Star Awards 2023:
Best Child Actor
- Jung Hyun Joon for Twinkling Watermelon and See You in My 19th Life
Best Child Actress
- Yuna for The Kidnapping Day
Best Rookie Actor
- Moon Sang Min for Under the Queen's Umbrella
- Kim Dong Hwi for Missing: The Other Side 2 and The Deal
Best Rookie Actress
- Lee Han Hyul for Mask Girl
Best Character Award
- Lee Junho for King The Land
Best Original Soundtrack
- Young Tak for Go Your Way from Live Your Own Life
Popularity Star Award (Male)
- Lee Junho for King The Land
Popularity Star Award (Female)
- YoonA for King The Land
Best Couple
- Lee Junho and YoonA for King The Land
Global Star Award
- Anushka Sen, Cassandra Bankson, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Karimova Elina, Kristel Fulgar, and Kika Kim.
Korea Celebrity Award
- AmiAmi and Min Lee
Seoul League Actors Award
- Lee Sung Kyung
Global Star Award
- Lee Junho
Best Actor
- Jeong Suk Yong for D. P. 2
- Lee Dong Hwi for Big Bet
Best Actress
- Shin Ye Eun for Revenge of the Others and Secret Romantic Guesthouse
- Yum Hye Ran for The Uncanny Counter 2 and Mask Girl
Excellence Actor in a Short Drama
- Joo Jong Hyuk for Do You Know Ashtanga?
Excellence Actress in a Short Drama
- Shin Eun Soo for Nineteen Otters
Excellence Actor in a Miniseries
- Choo Yeong Woo for Once Upon A Small Town
Excellence Actress in a Miniseries
- Kim Yeri for Bitch and Rich
Best Manager
- CEO Baek Chang Joo from C-JeS Studio
Excellence Actor in a Serial (Long) Drama
- Son Ho Jun for The First Responders 2
Excellence Actress in a Serial (Long) Drama
- Kim Ok Bin for Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramun
Top Excellence Actor in a Short Drama
- Park Hae Soo for Narco-Saints
- Jo Han Chul for Stealer: The Treasure Keeper and Reborn Rich
Top Excellence Actress in a Short Drama
- Uhm Ji Won for Little Women
- Kim Seo Hyung for Pale Moon
Best Screenwriter
- Kang Yoon Sung for Big Bet
Best Director
- Park In Je for Moving
Top Excellence Actor in a Serial (Long) Drama
- Go Soo for Missing: The Other Side Season 2
Top Excellence Actress in a Serial (Long) Drama
- Lee Sung Kyung for Dr Romantic 3
Top Excellence Actor in a Miniseries
- Ryu Seung Ryong for Moving
Top Excellence Actress in a Miniseries
- Uhm Jung Hwa for Doctor Cha
Best Short Drama
- Little Women
Best Actor/Actress Grand Prize (Daesang)
- Lee Junho for King The Land