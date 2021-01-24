The BTS has bagged yet another honour after winning the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the Apan Music Awards. The event was held at the Kyunghee University Grand Peace Palace in South Korea on Sunday, 24 January.

Kim Jong Kook and Jeon So Min-hosted show was originally scheduled to be held in November 2020, but it got postponed due to Covid-19. Since the situation has improved, the organisers decided to hold the event by taking precautionary measures.

The Apan Star Awards and Apan Music Awards took place without a live crowd and non-face-to-face event. The theme of this year was Thank You So Much. The organizers want to show their gratitude to the fans across the globe for their love and affection for the K-pop and to show their solidarity to the people struggling during the tough times due to Covid-19.

Meet the Winners:

Most of the names of the winners were announced well in advance. The audience's votes, album sales, and the marks given by the judges were the key factors that decide the winners. While BTS won the Daesang, NCT 127 bagged Artist of The Year and MONSTAX was honoured with Song of The Year.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS

Best Music Video: BLACKPINK

Best Performance: Kang Daniel

Best Icon: NCT U

KT Seezn Star Award (Singer): Kang Daniel

Top 10 Artists: Kang Daniel, The Boyz, MONSTA X, BTS, SEVENTEEN, IZ*ONE, Im Young Woong, GOT7, NCT 127, TWICE (in Korean alphabetical order)

Song of the Year: MONSTA X

Artist of the Year: NCT 127

Album of the Year: TWICE

Best K-Trot: Jang Min Ho

New Wave Award: TREASURE, HYNN

Best All-Rounder: GOT7's JB

APAN Choice Best Vocalist: Kim Jae Hwan

APAN Choice New Focus: LEENALCHI

APAN Choice Global Hallyu Star: A.C.E

APAN Choice Best Trend: Ha Sung Woon

APAN Choice New K-Pop Icon: WEi

Idol Champ Fan's Pick – Solo: Kang Daniel, IU

Idol Champ Fan's Pick – Group: BTS, IZ*ONE

Idol Champ Global Pick – Solo: Kang Daniel, MAMAMOO's Hwasa

Idol Champ Global Pick – Group: SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK

Idol Champ Entertainer: Park Ji Hoon, LOONA's Chuu

Check out the complete winners' list of Apan Star Awards 2020:

Drama of the Year: Itaewon Class

Best Director: Cha Young Hoon (When the Camellia Blooms)

Best Actor (Newcomer): Lee Do Hyun (18 Again), Jang Dong Yoon (Tale of Nokdu)

Best Actress (Newcomer): Jeon Mi Do (Hospital Playlist)

Daesang (Grand Prize): Hyun Bin for Crash Landing on You

Best Writer: Lee Shin Hwa (Stove League)

Best Supporting Actor: Oh Jung Se (It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Stove League), Kim Young Min (The World of the Married, Crash Landing on You)

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sun Young (Crash Landing on You, Backstreet Rookie)

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries: Kang Ha Neul (When the Camellia Blooms)

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries: Kim Hee Sun (Alice)

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama: Lee Sang Yeob (Once Again)

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama: Lee Min Jung (Once Again)

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries: Park Hae Joon (The World of the Married)

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries: Seo Ye Ji (It's Okay to Not Be Okay)

Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama: Lee Sang Yi (Once Again)

Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama: Shim Yi Young (My Wonderful Life)

Best Manager: Kang Geon Taek (VAST Entertainment)

Web Drama Award: Best Mistake

Short-Form Drama Award: Live Like That (KBS 2TV)