King The Land, My Lovely Liar, Twinkling Watermelon, and other Best K-dramas of 2023

The year 2023 is officially coming to an end soon. People around the globe are gearing up to welcome another year with hopes and excitement. Before saying goodbye to this beautiful year, here is a look at some of the best K-dramas that premiered in 2023, including King The Land, My Lovely Liar, and Twinkling Watermelon.
K-drama fans enjoyed every episode of these Korean dramas because they helped the viewers forget their stresses, pains, and frustration. Some of these shows, like Strong Girl Namsoon, Castaway Diva, and Perfect Marriage Revenge, let the viewers laugh out loud even while they are going through a difficult time.
From Dr. Romantic 3 and The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch to My Dearest and My Lovely Boxer, here are the ten best K-dramas premiered in 2023.
- Dr. Romantic 3 - The third installment of the SBS medical drama focuses on the various challenges faced by the Doldam family. Dr. Kim Sabu and the team kept the viewers glued to the screens with plot twists. The K-drama aired on SBS TV from April 28 to June 17. This mini-series is available on Netflix with subtitles for people from different regions, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.
- My Lovely Liar - The tvN mystery romance drama features the investigation of a mysterious murder case. It followed the suspect, who struggled to prove his innocence. His life takes a turn after he falls in love with his neighbor. The mini-series aired between July 31 to September 19. It is available with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including TVING, U-Next, Viki, and Viu.
- My Dearest - The MBC historical romance drama focuses on people struggling during the Qing invasion of Joseon. It aired in two parts from August 4 to November 18. The mini-series is available on Wavve and Viki with subtitles for international K-drama fans.
- King The Land - The JTBC romantic comedy-drama revolves around the relationship between a young businessman and his employee, who changed his perspective towards life. The mini-series aired from June 17 to August 6. It is available to stream on TVING in South Korea and on Netflix with subtitles in other parts of the world.
- The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch - The second installment of tvN fantasy thriller drama focuses on a group of counters and their fight against evil spirits. It kept the viewers on the edge of their seats every week with unexpected plot twists and shocking cliffhangers. The mini-series aired between July 29 to September 3. It is available on Netflix with subtitles for international Korean drama lovers.
- Twinkling Watermelon - The tvN teen fantasy drama followed a group of four friends after they each other because of a time traveler. It revolves around the lives of two high school students as they try to help their parents get a better future by traveling back in time. The mini-series aired between September 5 to November 14. It will be available with subtitles on Viki and Viu for K-drama fans worldwide.
- My Lovely Boxer - The KBS sports drama followed a sports agent and featured the various challenges faced after he met a genius boxer. It focuses on the difficulties athletes face while trying to meet their goals. The mini-series aired between August 21 and October 2. It is available with subtitles on Viki for international K-drama fans.
- Strong Girl Namsoon - The JTBC spin-off series of Strong Woman Bong Soon took the viewers through the lives of three strong women from a family living in Gangnam. The trio helps the detectives in the Gangnam Han River District Police Department to investigate drug dealings in the country. The mini-series aired between October 7 and November 26. It is available with subtitles on Netflix for K-drama fans worldwide.
- Castaway Diva - The tvN romantic comedy-drama follows an aspiring singer. It focuses on her relationship with a television producer, a news reporter, and a top star. It also features a romantic relationship between the singer and the program producer. The mini-series aired between October 28 to December 3. It is available with subtitles on Netflix for international K-drama fans.
- Perfect Marriage Revenge - The MBN revenge drama revolves around the life of a young woman and her relationship with a young businessman. It features the onscreen couple struggling to meet their goals while protecting themselves from enemies. The mini-series aired between October 28 to December 3.