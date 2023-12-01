King The Land, My Lovely Liar, Twinkling Watermelon, and other Best K-dramas of 2023

The year 2023 is officially coming to an end soon. People around the globe are gearing up to welcome another year with hopes and excitement. Before saying goodbye to this beautiful year, here is a look at some of the best K-dramas that premiered in 2023, including King The Land, My Lovely Liar, and Twinkling Watermelon.

K-drama fans enjoyed every episode of these Korean dramas because they helped the viewers forget their stresses, pains, and frustration. Some of these shows, like Strong Girl Namsoon, Castaway Diva, and Perfect Marriage Revenge, let the viewers laugh out loud even while they are going through a difficult time.

From Dr. Romantic 3 and The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch to My Dearest and My Lovely Boxer, here are the ten best K-dramas premiered in 2023.