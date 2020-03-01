With little more than a month left for the premiere of Lee Min Ho's comeback drama The King: Eternal Monarch, SBS has released new details about the show – including the air dates and the first teaser. The historical fantasy thriller will probably air its first episode on April 18 and the story may begin with the introduction of King Lee Gon if the first glimpse video is to go by.

The 30-second-long clip introduces the lead protagonist to viewers. In the video, the character is featured addressing viewers through a voiceover as he says: "I am the emperor of the Korean Empire, and my name is Lee Gon." Though the teaser video shows only four shots of Lee Min Ho, his fans world-wide were really excited to see him back on screens after four years.

Immediately after watching the short clip, admirers of Lee Min Ho across the globe started flooding social media platforms with messages about his new project. The messages ranged from "Everyone! Make way for the king of kdramas, finally he is officially back" to "All Hail King Lee Gon! The Hallyu King is finally here to claim back his throne!"

Watch the teaser video below:

When will The King: Eternal Monarch premiere on SBS?

The broadcasting channel is yet to announce the air date for its upcoming historical fantasy thriller. But an industry insider stated that episode 1 is scheduled to air on SBS in April during the evening time slot of Friday-Saturday dramas. Currently, legal drama Hyena is airing in this time slot and the new drama will probably air a week after the finale of Hyena i.e., on April 18.

"The King: Eternal Monarch has confirmed its broadcast schedule for April, and will be officially folding into [preparations]. Please look forward the story about parallel worlds from Kim Eun Sook, how she will write the story in a new way, and how it breaks out of the boundaries of standard fantasy romances," a source told Soompi.

When and how to watch The King: Eternal Monarch?

Korean drama lovers around the world might get a chance to watch the mini-series on TV by tuning in to SBS on Friday, April 18, at 10pm KST. People from various parts of the globe could also stream the show online for free through the official website of the broadcasting channel. Non-Korean speaking areas will have to wait a little longer to watch the show with English subtitles.

The King: Eternal Monarch is written by popular screenwriter Kim Eun Seok and directed by Baek Sang Hoon. It revolves around the life of Emperor Lee Gon and his relationship with detective Jung Tae Eul. Apart from Lee Min Ho, the romantic fantasy thriller features Kim Go Eun and Woo Do Hwan in lead roles.