Lee Min Ho will be back on screens with a new historical drama next year. The series is titled The King: The Eternal Monarch. It will focus on two parallel worlds – the Empire of Korea and the Republic of Korea.

The historical fantasy thriller is one of the most awaited Korean dramas (Kdrama) to be released in 2020 as it is the first project of Lee Min Ho after returning from the military. His last work was The Legend of the Blue Sea, which aired on SBS in 2016.

For the mini-series, the young Korean heartthrob will be reuniting with writer Kim Eun Sook. They have worked together in the popular 2013 Kdrama The Heirs. The new drama will feature Boys Over Flowers star as an emperor named Lee Gon.

Lee Min Ho's character is described as a person who primarily aims at closing the doors between the two worlds. He does that by connecting with a detective from modern-day Korea named Jung Tae Eul. Both the characters will be working together to protect the lives of people by fighting against the devil.

During a live broadcast on Instagram in August, Lee Min Ho disclosed some details about the upcoming historical drama. He told his followers that the series will be a romantic thriller and they can look forward to seeing him as a "King of romance".

The female lead in The King: The Eternal Monarch is played by Kim Go Eun. She will also portray the role of her lookalike criminal from the Empire of Korea named Luna. Her detective character is teased to have a love triangle with the emperor and one of her team members.

Other actors to appear in the Kdrama are Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung Nam and Jung Eun Chae. Do Hwan will be featuring two characters in the Kdrama – an ordinary public service worker named Jo Eun Seob and the bodyguard of Emperor Lee Gon named Jo Young.

Kyung Nam will be portraying the role of a detective named Kang Shin Jae. The character is described as a young and handsome person with a cold personality. His expertise in solving cases makes him popular among his team members. He also builds a close relationship with female lead Tae Eul and gradually falls in love with her.

Eun Chae will be playing the role of a young female prime minister of the Korean monarchy named Gu Seo Ryung. Her character is described as an ambitious person, who makes the emperor her new target because of which the onscreen couple will be facing several challenges.

The King: The Eternal Monarch is written by Kim Eun Sook. Some of the popular Kdramas penned by her are Goblin, The Heirs and Descendants of the Sun. She will be reuniting with director Baek Sang Hoon for this work. The two have worked together for the 2016 Kdrama Descendants of the Sun.

The filming of the historical fantasy drama began in North Chungcheong Province on October 24 and is expected to premiere on SBS in March 2020.