The Korean television world is preparing to bring back some of the most popular Korean drama stars on TV this year. The actors who have confirmed to return on small screens are Lee Min Ho, 2 PM member Taecyeon, Go Soo and Kim Tae Hee. Singer-cum-actress Kim Yoo Jin may also make a comeback on TV this year.

Lee Min Ho and Taecyeon took a break from their acting career in 2017 due to the mandatory military enlistment. While Kim Tae Hee, Kim Yoo Jin and Go Soo were away from the entertainment world due to some personal reasons.

Here is the list of Kdrama stars who are making a comeback to small screens this year:

Kim Tae Hee

The 39-year-old South Korean actress will be back on TV after five years with a fantasy thriller, Hi Bye, Mama! The mini-series will revolve around the life of a cardiothoracic surgeon named Jo Kang Hwa, whose life takes a tragic turn after his wife Cha Yu Ri's death. The female lead is portrayed by actress Kim Tae Hee. The character continues to stay with her family as a ghost and helps her husband recover from the loss. Hi Bye, Mama! Is scheduled to premiere on tvN in the second week of February.

Kim Yoo Jin



Singer-cum-actress Kim Yoo Jin, who is popularly known by her stage name Eugene, will probably make a return to the small screens this year. She is currently is talking with the creators of an upcoming SBS drama, titled Penthouse. If the S.E.S member takes up the offer, she will be sharing screen space with Lee Ji Ah and Shin Sung Rok, reported Soompi. Her last television project was a KBS drama called All About My Mom in 2016.

Go Soo

The actor is preparing for a comeback on TV after two years with a new Korean drama called Money Game in January. The mini-series will revolve around the lives of several government officials who are doing their best to save the country from a predicted economic crisis. In the tvN drama, Go Soo portrays the role of a government official named CHae Yi Heon, who is the son of a former economist.

Taecyeon

The 2 PM member took a break from his acting career in 2017 due to the military enlistment. His last small screen project was OCN drama called Save Me. This year, he will be making a return to TV with a new Kdrama called The Game: Towards Midnight. The mini-series revolves around the life of a man with some supernatural skills named Kim Tae Pyung. The character will be portrayed by Taecyeon. The drama is scheduled to premiere on MBC On January 22.

Lee Min Ho

The much-awaited return of young Korean heartthrob Lee Min Ho to the small screens will be made through an SBS drama titled The King: The Eternal Monarch. The historical fantasy thriller will focus on the life of an emperor named Lee Gon and his relationship with a detective named Luna. The mini-series is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2020.