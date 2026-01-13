Las Vegas High School Coach, Girlfriend Who Were Seen on Video Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Student on School Grounds, Sentenced

A former head football coach at Valley High School and his girlfriend have been sentenced to eight to 25 years in prison after the pair was seen on video sexually abusing a 15-year-old female student on school grounds.

Antwone Washington, 46, and Jada Cole, 27, previously pleaded guilty to attempted use of a minor in producing child sexual abuse material and lewdness with a child under the age of 16, according to Clark County District Court records. Both charges are felony counts.

A grand jury indicted Washington for felony charges, including seven counts of use of a minor in producing pornography, four counts of statutory sexual seduction, and one count each of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a child and first-degree kidnapping of a minor in March, according to court records.

A grand jury also indicted Cole for felony charges, including eleven counts of use of a minor in producing pornography, and one count each of first-degree kidnapping of a minor and statutory sexual seduction that same month, records show. The remaining charges were dropped as part of the plea deal. Washington and Cole will also be required to register as sex offenders with lifetime supervision.

As previously reported, Washington and Cole were arrested in January last year after police said they found four videos of Washington and the teen having sex. In one of the videos, Washington urinated on the teen and another in which the teen appeared to be gagged and bound as Washington penetrated her from behind.

There was another female voice heard on the video, later identified as Cole's. The teenage victim told told police Washington invited his girlfriend to school where they had a "threesome."

While the case began with one alleged victim, prosecutors later identified two toddlers as additional victims after they said Washington and Cole created child sexual abuse material. They are children, Washington and Cole were separately babysitting, according to the Clark County District Attorney's office.

"We recovered videos where he was engaging in sexual intercourse with her, where he was engaging in fellatio with her, where he was urinating on her face and performing other sex acts with the juvenile," Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney William Rowles said previously in court. "We found a photograph, which we connected to Mr. Washington, where his penis is exposed, and there is another toddler."

"Not only do we have a teacher or a football coach who's used his position within our community to abuse and take advantage of students, we also now have an individual who we found is essentially sexually abusing, photographing toddlers, infants, children who are not more than three years of age," Rowles said.

Washington admitted to sex acts with the teen but claimed he thought she was over the age of 16, police said. The age of consent in Nevada is 16.