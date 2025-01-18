Nevada Woman Arrested After Video Showed Her Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl with High School Football Coach

Las Vegas Metro police said they tracked down a woman seen on video sexually assaulting an underage girl with a high school football coach.

Jada Cole, 26, faces multiple charges in two separate sex crimes cases. Cole's arrest comes after a grand jury indicted Valley High School's former head football coach Antwone Washington, 45, on Dec. 12 for nine felony charges over accusations that he had sex with a 15-year-old student multiple times, including in his school office.

Police Arrested Cole After She was Seen on Video Engaging in a Threesome with Washington and the Teen

Police said they found four videos of Washington and the teen having sex, the material so graphic it is now sealed. Chief Deputy District Attorney William 'Billy' Rowles previously described one video in which Washington urinated on the teen and another in which the teen appeared to be gagged and bound as Washington penetrated her from behind.

Another female voice was heard on video and that individual is now identified as Cole. The alleged victim said Cole was present, some of the acts occurred at Cole's apartment, and Cole recorded some of the videos in the summer of 2024, according to an arrest report obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators.

Cole is seen on video sexually assaulting the teen, according to the report. The teen told police Washington invited his girlfriend to school where they had a "threesome," she identified Cole as "Sissy," and said she knew she was 15 years old, the arrest report stated.

Washington admitted to sex acts with the teen but claimed he thought she was over the age of 16, police said. The age of consent in Nevada is 16. He told detectives he had three girlfriends, in addition to his wife.

Washington's wife held a leadership role in Las Vegas Justice Court. Due to that conflict, 8 News Now has learned that the case was moved from Las Vegas to Henderson Justice Court, despite Las Vegas Justice Court administration's refusal to comment.

Cole Also Accused of Producing Child Sexual Abuse Material Involving Toddler She Babysat

Police said they found more than 5,000 videos and 140,700 photos in Washington's possession. As a result of the first investigation, police said they found photos of child sexual abuse material Cole had produced. The alleged victim is a toddler that Cole babysat.

Washington remains in custody with a $100,000 bail. If he is posts bond, he is required to be on house arrest and stay away from the alleged victim in the case, anyone under the age of 16, and all Clark County School District properties.

A jury trial for Washington is scheduled for July 14. Cole faces five felony charges related to the teen, including two counts of statutory sexual seduction by a person 21 or older, two counts of use or permit a minor, age 14 or older, to produce pornography, and one count of first-degree kidnapping of a minor in the first case.