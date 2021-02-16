Former President Donald Trump had a very nasty nickname for his mistress Karen McDougal, claims a book written by former '60 Minutes' producer Ira Rosen. McDougal, a former Playboy model, had claimed to have an affair with a married Trump more than a decade ago.

In an interview with CNN, McDougal had claimed that she had a 10-month long affair with Trump in 2006, a short time after he married Melania Trump. McDougal had also claimed that Trump offered her money after their first sexual encounter.

Trump Had Claimed McDougal Was in Love With Him

Rosen claimed that during a conversation with a National Enquirer Editor Dylan Howard at White House dinner, Trump had spoken about his affair with McDougal.

The Raw Story reported that Rosen's book "Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes" was described as a collection of tales about the culture that surrounds the popular Sunday night news program, and an attempt to clean up his own reputation after he was "accused of creepy sexualized behavior toward younger women by the Daily Beast's Lloyd Grove.

The Beast's Grove shared an excerpt from the book: "Trump had invited Howard and National Enquirer publisher David Pecker for dinner on July 12, 2017. Howard told me that while touring the executive residence of the White House, when he was just outside the Lincoln Bedroom, the president said to him, 'Editor man, I'm glad I've been good for business.'"

Grove adds the book continues: "He then asked if the former Playboy model Karen McDougal still loved him. 'Of course she does,' Howard said. Trump seemed pleased. Trump then told Howard the secret nickname he had for her, 'the Hoover Dam,' Trump said, 'because she was always so wet.'" The outlet stated that Howard hasn't replied to verify the story.

Trump Had Denied His Affair With McDougal

In the explosive interview aired on CNN in 2018, McDougal had given a detailed account of her affair with the former president. The couple first met on the sets of 'Celebrity Apprentice' set up at the Playboy Mansion in 2006. The two exchanged numbers and met for dinner on Trump's birthday at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

"We're talking about his birthday, and then as the night ended, we were intimate," The New York Times quoted McDougal. The former playboy model had also claimed to have visited Trump and Melania's residence at Trump Tower when the former first lady and her son were not there.

The couple ended their affair nearly 10 months later in 2007. When the reports of their extramarital affair came out, Trump denied the same. According to The New Yorker in a statement issued the White House spokesperson said that it was an old story that is just more fake news. "The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal," the statement said.