Lana has attacked Rusev on Twitter after he responded to a Tweet posted by Sharon Stone. She called hiss response "creepier than his gesture to ruin her wedding with Bobby Lashley. "

What Sharon Stone Posted?

She was complaining about her account being closed on Bumble, a dating application. The actress posted, "I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me! Hey @bumble , is being me exclusionary ? ‍♀️ Don't shut me out of the hive . [sic]"

Reacting to her Tweet, the Bulgarian Brute posted, "Hi." He has now become a single in the WWE storyline after Lana ditched him for Bobby Lashley. In fact, he crashed her wedding on Monday Night Raw which has made her anguish against her real-life husband.

Lana's Response

She responded to his comment to Stone by posting, "This is creepier than you popping through my cake and ruining my wedding. Selfish. Selfish. Selfish. [sic]"

Rusev and Liv Morgan crashed Lana's wedding and the drama met with mixed response from the fans. The Lesbian angle did not go well with many. CM Punk, former WWE Back Stage analyst on FS1, was not at all happy with the way the story is heading as he wrote, "WWE needs to hire people who actually understand what representation means to the audience they're trying to reach. But what do I know? I'm a bear, I suck the heads off fish."

However, WWE's boss Vince McMahon is reportedly happy with the storyline, according to Paul Davis of Wrestlingnews.co. The storyline is likely to continue for a few more weeks.

"Vince has wanted to do more crazy stories like this but he has to balance things out to satisfy the people at USA [Network] and the sponsors. He got what he wanted this week and the overrun did nice numbers so Vince is in a good mood," WWE Inc notes him as saying in his story.