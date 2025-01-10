LA Wildfires: Video Captures Moment Homeless Man with Blow Torch Is Tackled by Furious Locals as Cops Confirm Kenneth Fire Is Arson [WATCH]

A newly released cell phone video captures the moment several Californians detained a homeless man who was later arrested in connection with the Kenneth Fire. The unidentified suspect was confronted by a group of residents on a street while holding what appeared to be a blow torch, as seen in footage shared on X by Fox LA reporter Matthew Seedorff.

Residents said the man was seen riding a bicycle around the Woodland Hills neighborhood on Thursday, carrying what appeared to be a large propane tank or flamethrower. They then confronted the man after he allegedly tried to ignite an object behind a vehicle and immediately brought him to the ground

Confronted by Locals and Soon Arrested

"Put it down!" one angry resident yelled. Another person took action by sweeping the man's legs out from under him, leading him to fall. The group held him down until authorities arrived in the Woodland Hills area.

A resident described the man as being "very focused on moving forward with the blow torch," telling FOX 11 that the suspect repeatedly said, "I can't stop. I can't stop. I'm not putting this down. I'm doing this."

Police were called to the 21700 block of Ybarra Road in Woodland Hills at around 4:30 p.m., after locals intervened to stop the man. Local Renata Grinshpun recalled how the community "really banded together as a group."

She told KTLA: "A few gentlemen surrounded him and got him on his knees. They got some zip ties, a rope and we were able to do a citizens' arrest."

The LAPD has confirmed that the Kenneth Fire, which broke out late Thursday afternoon in the San Fernando Valley and is swiftly spreading through the West Hills, is being investigated as arson.

Police have a suspect in custody who is believed to have deliberately ignited a fire, though they have not yet revealed the person's identity. It remains unclear whether the man detained by Woodland Hills residents is linked to the wildfires or if he has been officially charged.

Deleberate Attack

The Los Angeles Fire Department initially ordered mandatory evacuations for the Hidden Hills area but later reduced them to warnings, according to Crowley. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that at least 20 individuals were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday morning for looting homes that were damaged or destroyed by the devastating wildfires tearing through Los Angeles.

Five separate fires sparked on Tuesday morning, and within days, they have ravaged nearly 30,000 acres (47 square miles) across Los Angeles County, leading to widespread destruction and forced evacuations.

Around 130,000 Californians have been placed under evacuation orders due to the multiple significant wildfires, including the Palisades Fire west of Los Angeles, the Eaton Fire north of Pasadena, and the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills.

The largest of these, the Palisades Fire, has scorched nearly 20,000 acres along the coastline, destroying over 5,000 homes and structures in its path.

The Eaton Fire, which remains uncontained, has now damaged or destroyed an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 homes as it expanded to 13,690 acres on Thursday, officials reported.

The origins of the five fires, three of which remain entirely uncontained, are still unknown and are being investigated.

At least seven people are confirmed dead, with authorities warning that the death toll is likely to rise.