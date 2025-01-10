Celebrities Whose Homes Luckily Survived the Los Angeles Wildfires as Blaze Continues to Ravage Iconic Structures

The catastrophic Pacific Palisades and Hollywood Hills fires have claimed the luxurious multi-million-dollar homes of several A-list celebrities in Los Angeles. Among those who lost their homes are Anthony Hopkins, Anna Faris, Paris Hilton, Candy Spelling, Heidi Montag, John Goodman, and Miles Teller.

However, some managed to escape the destruction, thanks to a combination of luck and the heroic efforts of firefighters. Among the lucky ones is Kate Hudson, who owns two neighboring properties in the Pacific Palisades. These grand homes feature two stories, spacious balconies, lush gardens, and swimming pools. Others whose homes were spared include Tom Hanks, Rebel Wilson, Tom Brady, Chris Pratt, Dan Aykroyd and Steven Spielberg.

Saved from the Flames

Here are some of the celebrities whose homes were saved from the catastrophic wildfires.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband, Brian Hallisay, have managed to keep their home intact despite the fires that tore through their Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The couple's Cape Cod-style home, painted entirely in white, survived unscathed. They purchased the property in 2020 for $6 million.

This gated home features spacious interiors, high ceilings, and elegant hardwood floors. Its large chef's kitchen includes enough space for a breakfast table and chairs.

In the backyard, a well-manicured lawn surrounds a rectangular swimming pool, complete with a built-in hot tub for relaxation.

Tom Hanks

Hollywood icon Tom Hanks has plenty to be grateful for after his stunning white modern mansion, perched on a cliff in the Pacific Palisades, escaped the flames unscathed.

While the house located above his property was destroyed by the wildfire, Hanks' expansive estate showed little to no damage. Even the roof and sprawling green lawn appeared untouched, with no visible debris.

The Oscar-winning actor, best known for "Forrest Gump", lives in the home with his longtime wife, Rita Wilson.

Hanks' most recent film, "Here", reunited him with Robin Wright, his co-star from Forrest Gump decades ago.

Steven Spielberg

Renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg can count his blessings as his Pacific Palisades home remains unharmed, appearing untouched by the fires on Thursday. The director of Jaws and "Schindler's List" owns a massive Mediterranean-style villa that survived the flames.

This impressive property spans two levels and is so expansive it resembles four houses connected together. It also features a lap pool, a spacious outdoor lounge area, a separate garage, and plenty of lawn space ideal for a game of soccer.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson's two Los Angeles homes have been fortunate enough to survive the devastating fires that have swept through the city.

One of these properties is her childhood home, which she purchased in 2003 for $5.5 million. In 2011, the Almost Famous actress bought the neighboring property for $5.3 million.

Kate shares these homes with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and their three children: son Ryder Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham Hawn Bellamy with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa with Danny.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Initially, Jamie Lee Curtis expressed concern that her Pacific Palisades home might have been destroyed, but later shared that, against the odds, it had been spared.

She told her fans of the good news on Instagram and later discussed her sense of gratitude during an appearance on a late-night talk show.

Curtis also announced that she would be donating $1 million from the Family Foundation to establish a support fund for the city and state, as well as its residents. "I'm in communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact," she said on Thursday.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck caught a lucky break. Upon returning to his newly acquired $20 million property in Pacific Palisades on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actor and director found that it had survived the fires unscathed.

Affleck arrived in his black SUV and drove up to the gate to check on the property himself. He had recently moved into this charming home after leaving the $61 million mansion he once shared with actress Jennifer Garner in Bel-Air.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson's Hollywood Hills home remains unharmed. The modern two-story property, featuring a spacious front deck and a swimming pool in the backyard, appeared to be in good shape on Thursday.

The only noticeable damage was a bit of debris from the Santa Ana windstorm scattered in the pool. A car was also seen in the driveway, suggesting someone may have been at home.

The day before, Wilson had hinted at her home being at risk, mentioning that "Ornela" had saved their cat. She lives in the house with her new wife, Ramona.