Kylie Jenner was slammed by an influencer Amanda Ensing for copying a picture. However, Jenner couldn't care less as nobody is messing with her vacation vibe!

The young billionaire took a few of her girl pals and headed out to the Turks and Caicos Islands for a vacation over the weekend. Sponsored by Kylie Skin, right from the jet plane to the fabulous location, everything oozed glamour and luxury.

The beauty mogul shared a number of pictures from her vacation on social media. Amid one of her posts, she shared a naked picture of herself where she is covering her essentials in the classiest way while hiding her face with an oversized hat.

The image soon found a critic in Ensing. Referring to her picture, Ensing wrote, "This photo looks awfully familiar." However, to this, Kylie had a response in place. She replied, "@AmandaEnsing from the words of Kim K, ur not on my mood board but I did get my inspo off Pinterest." Wow! We wonder how Ensing would respond to that!

The young billionaire seems to be in no mood to take on critics and is ensuring to set the records straight online.

Earlier, after the 2019 Met Gala, when Alex Rodriguez claimed that Kylie spoke about her lipstick and how rich she is, the diva quickly shot back at A-Rod and said, "Umm no i didn't," and added, "We only spoke about Game of Thrones." To this, Alex replied, "OMG that's right @KylieJenner. It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you."

Well, clearly, Kylie doesn't want any more rumours about her to circulate!

The 21-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur is taking a break from all the drama that recently unfolded in her life. Right from being recognised as the highest-earning celebrity (second spot after Taylor Swift) to her former best friend being mired in a cheating scandal with her half sister's now-former boyfriend, Kylie has had a tumultuous first half.

But clearly, her way of dealing with all the adversaries is much better than how we will deal with it! Let's hope we get to see more from her all-girls trip to the tropics!