Kyle Marisa Roth: Haunting Final Posts of TikTok Star Reveal Her Struggles With Colon Cancer as She Urged Fans Not to Tell Her 'It's Going to be OK'

Haunting posts from controversial TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth, who died aged 36, shed light on her battle with depression after battling colon cancer. Kyle candidly revealed in an Instagram story posted roughly two months before her death that she was "struggling so badly with depression."

Kyle, who had been open about her battle with colon cancer, shared that she endured the most severe panic attack of her life. She pleaded with her followers "not to tell her she would be okay." Kyle, famous for sharing controversial celebrity blind items, and often starting her videos with "You want more? I'll give you more," tragically died last week, her sister announced.

Her Struggles with Cancer

"I get overwhelmed when people reach out to me when I'm depressed. I, trying to navigate my brain now that COVID has changed it," she wrote, adding, "I don't need to be told 'it's going to be okay', I only need you to understand if I don't respond to you for 3 months IT BECAUSE OF ME, nothing to do with you."

The creator, who boasted nearly 200,000 followers, gained prominence on the platform for narrating blind items from the entertainment industry, which are celebrity gossip stories without disclosing the identities of the stars involved.

During her TikTok videos, Kyle would provide commentary on entertainment news, often using her distinctive catchphrase, "You want more? I'll show you more."

Her content attracted a diverse audience, including animal enthusiasts, especially when she showed her pet dog. In recent years, Kyle has been open about her health battles, offering insights into mental health awareness, body positivity, and self-care.

In an Instagram post in Feberuary, she wrote: "Depression doesn't go away just because some people are nice. This is mental illness."

"If you want to be my friend, DO IT IN PERSOBN I hate being on my phone when I don't have to be," she said.

"I just had the worst panic attack of my life today and it felt like a f**king heart attack so that was my body's way of saying KYLE TAKE A BLUE OR RED PILL AND CHILL IT OUT," she continued.

In late March, Kyle, who appeared visibly thinner compared to a year earlier, tearfully shared in videos that her primary TikTok account was banned without explanation. "This week couldn't have been any better. My main account got banned. All that hard work..." she said while crying.

Shocking Death

Kyle's death was announced by her sister Lindsay on Instagram. "We don't know happened yet," Lindsay wrote. "I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more – she had so many gifts. if anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I'm here to talk and share memories."

Her devastated mom, Jacquie Cohen Roth, also confirmed her death on LinkedIn, writing, "My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform."

"Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we'll understand more in the next few days," Jacquie added.

Kyle's final TikTok, in which she discusses the irony of Tom Sandoval and Jojo Siwa both appearing on Fox's "Special Forces," was posted last week and has garnered over 2 million views.

Following the news of her passing, celebrities and fellow TikTok users swiftly paid tribute to Kyle.

"Uncut Gems" star Julia Fox commented on Lindsay's post, writing, "I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her. I'm so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply."

Bunnie Xo, country star Jelly Roll's wife, commented on Kyle's last TikTok on Monday, "I'm so sad "

TikTok star Ophelia Nichols wrote, "will miss you so much.I can't stop thinking about her family right now."

The Zoe Roe Show account added, "Omg I can't believe this you will be soo missed."