Khloe Kardashian's Social Media Comments Get Flooded with Condolence Messages After OJ Simpson's Death; Wild Conspiracy Theory Resurfaces

Hundreds of social media users are flooding Khloe Kardashian's recent social media posts with condolences following OJ Simpson's death, fueled by the unfounded conspiracy theory that he is her biological father. Many have even been trolling Khloe. The former NFL star died on Wednesday in Las Vegas at the age of 76 surrounded by his family, his family confirmed.

The running back had been undergoing treatment in Las Vegas after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. However, Khloe's name started trending hours after Simpson's death was announced. As of now, Khloe Kardashian has not made any public comments regarding OJ Simpson's death. Some have even been slamming the distasteful comments.

Fueled by Conspiracy Theory

Despite both Khloe and Simpson vehemently denying the rumor, with Kardashian even publicly addressing it as far back as 2017 and labeling those perpetuating it as "a**holes" and "haters," the unfounded speculation still seems to persist.

The claims first surfaced after Simpson was granted parole in 2017. Khloé wrote on X: "People are a–holes but I don't care lol. I focus on the good."

She added: "They are all f—ed lol such a–holes. Hehe oh well... I'm happy and they hatin.'"

However, even before rising to fame as reality TV royalty, the Kardashian family had connections to Simpson.

Simpson, the former NFL star was acquitted of murder charges in the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Nicole Brown Simpson was best friends with Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian family, who was married to Robert Kardashian Sr., a close friend of Simpson and a member of his defense team during the highly publicized trial.

Robert Kardashian Sr. later died from esophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59.

Kardashians and Simpson

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr. had four children together: Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, and Robert "Rob" Kardashian Jr. Following their divorce, Jenner remarried Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner in 1991, and they had two children, Kendall and Kylie.

The family launched into the pop culture spotlight with the launch of their reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" on E! in 2007.

The show chronicled their everyday lives and their journey to fame. In 2022, the family, excluding Rob Kardashian, transitioned to a new reality show titled "The Kardashians," which airs on Hulu.

Caitlyn Jenner, who divorced Kris Jenner, is the sole family member to publicly react to Simpson's death, posting on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Good Riddance #OJSimpson."

Rumors surrounding Khloé Kardashian's paternity intensified after Kris Jenner's memoir, "Kris Jenner and All Things Kardashian," was published in November 2011. In the memoir, Kris Jenner revealed having an affair during her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian.

The speculation gained further traction following Robert Kardashian's death in 2003.

In a 2012 interview with Star magazine, Robert's then-wife, Jan Ashley, claimed that he had confessed to her that Khloé was not his biological daughter.

Ashley said, "He just kind of looked at me and said [it] like it was a matter of fact. He said, 'Well, you know that Khloé's not really a Kardashian, don't you?' And I said ... 'OK,' and that was it."

Adding fuel to the controversy, Simpson, who Robert Kardashian represented during his 1995 murder trial, was rumored to be Khloé's biological father.

However, both the mother, daughter and even Simpson have over and again denied the rumors.