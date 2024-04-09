Who Is Ashley McGuire? Celebrity Chef Charles Withers Allegedly Ghosted His Wife and Babies and Fled to Another State for New Identity

A mother-of-two has made a shocking social media post accusing her husband of 'ghosting' her and their two children. She claims that he fled to a different state to start a new life while she was pregnant with their second baby. In a desperate plea, she asked internet sleuths to help her track him down.

Ashley McGuire, from Massachusetts, used Facebook's popular "Are We Dating The Same Guy?" group to make several astounding accusations about former reality star chef Charles Withers. The scorned spouse claimed she was pregnant when Charles allegedly went missing, adding: "He has one baby he hasn't seen in over a year and one he's never met."

Tracking Her Husband

Mom-of-two Ashley wrote that Charles was "gone without a trace" and expressed her desire to use the "power" of social media to track him down and finalize a divorce. The sordid saga began when Ashley shared a post in the group on Saturday.

The post read: "I am really about to test the power of Facebook with this one...

"This is my husband, Charles Withers. He loves to be the center of attention but I'm not sure how much he's going to like this.

"Last year, when I was pregnant with our youngest baby, he decided being a husband and a dad wasn't the lifestyle he wanted anymore and he ghosted, like gone without a trace.

"He has one baby he hasn't seen in over a year and one he's never met. He's moved somewhere out of state and changed his phone number."

Ashley continued: "Divorcing someone who's completely unreachable is really tough and drawn out, so I'm trying to track him down, so I'm trying to track him down to get his signature on a few papers so I can finally close this chapter and move on with my life.

"I've heard he is going by 'Charlie' now. He's British and charming as f**k. He's a chef and probably never mentioned having a wife of kids back in Massachusetts.

"If you know him, if you're working with him, if you're dating him or friends with him, can you please have him get in touch with me or let me know where I can find him.

"A friend of a friend has got to know where he is," she ended her post.

Where Is Charles?

Charles, who had previously appeared on an episode of Food Network's "Chopped" in 2022, was a rising star in the culinary world and had been at the helm of Falmouth's C Salt Wine Bar and Grille.

Ashley's post sent the internet into a frenzy, with dozens of women rallying around her.

In a TikTok clip shared in the aftermath of the furor by Mary Katherine Samples, which has since been watched more than 3.8 million times, the internet sleuth was just one of many to unpack the situation.

"Ashley McGuire made a Facebook post asking the world to help find her missing husband Charlie Withers who she believes just abandoned his family - two children.

"It's been a year since he left town. He hasn't contacted the family. What the heck Charlie? Where are you?

"Last thing we know he had opened a restaurant in Massachusetts where he was the chef, sold a crap ton of gift cards and then just took the money and closed up shop leaving all the customers and employees out in the dark with unpaid wages and unusable gift cards."

Mary, who has more than 132,000 followers, continued: "A lot of people are like what in the heck is this foul play and why isn't she worried about his safety. I don't know the answer to that. It just appears that she kind of knows he's abandoned the family.

"I really hope that he is found safely and quickly but good lord this is a wild ride."

Mary's claims about Charles' restaurant have not been confirmed, but the eatery is listed as 'permanently closed' on Google. The TripAdvisor page has also been inundated with accusations of a similar nature.

One reviewer, named Bill, expressed his disgust with Charles and criticized him as a "classless owner."

Discussing his gift card, the disgruntled customer wrote: "I went to use it this November 2023 only to find out the restaurant has closed and stealing my gift card dollars! That should be illegal, stealing customers' unused dollars."

Ashley has since returned to the social media platform to provide an update.

"UPDATE: Guys... This is absolutely insane. I figured maybe someone in my area was still in touch with him but I absolutely did not expect this.

"I've gotten more than enough information to locate him. I have literally hundreds of messages to sort through, some with information and some with support, and I appreciate all of them."