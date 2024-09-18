Kristina Khorram: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Manipulator in Chief' Was Key Part During the Period His Sexual Crimes Took Place and Could Hold More Secrets

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' chief of staff may possess critical information regarding his alleged sex crime operations and could potentially serve as a key witness in the extensive federal investigation into these claims, a source suggests, the New York Post reported.

Kristina Khorram -- once referred to as 'the Ghislaine Maxwell to [Diddy's] Jeffrey Epstein' -- has not been accused of any illegal activity or charged with any crimes. However, the criminal indictment against the rapper references several unnamed "high-ranking supervisors." Combs, 54, was arrested on Tuesday morning and faces charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting people for prostitution. He has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

Khorram Knows a Lot

Khorram, often referred to as Diddy's "manipulator in chief," played a key role on his team during the time when his alleged crimes are said to have occurred. "If anybody is gatekeeper, Kristina would know everything," a source told The New York Post. 'Kristina might be cooperative. At least if she's smart she will be."

Combs once referred to Khorram as his "right hand." A civil lawsuit filed by music producer Lil Rod compared her to the infamous madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Sources earlier told The Daily Mail that at least five executives close to Combs were advised to "consider their options," as shareholders would not shield them if any allegations surfaced.

Khorram joined Bad Boy Entertainment in 2013 and later became a manager at Combs Enterprises. Her now-deleted LinkedIn profile indicates she was appointed as Combs' chief of staff in 2020.

In a 2021 Facebook post, Combs wrote, " 'She's been my right hand for the last 8 years and has consistently proven to execute and get s**t done. Don't know how I'd function without her."

The indictment claims that the rapper relied on "specific employees" to "facilitate, carry out, and cover up his abuse and commercial sex ring."

Combs' Madame

The document mentions that these "high-ranking supervisors" played a role in organizing "freak offs," the term Combs allegedly used to describe drug-fueled sexual performances. In his lawsuit, Lil Rod accused Khorram, along with another employee named Steve J., of helping to procure individuals for these sessions.

He also alleged that Khorram instructed staff to carry a pouch filled with drugs for Combs' use.

Lil Rod further claimed that the staffer "knowingly and intentionally participated in, perpetrated, assisted, supported, facilitated a sex-trafficking Venture' and claimed she was 'instrumental" in managing the alleged operation.

Combs' legal team dismissed Lil Rod's lawsuit as "pure fiction" and requested its dismissal. Attorney Erica Wolff previously described the lawsuit as "a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement."

She said, " Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving – in a court of law – that all of Mr. Jones's claims are made-up and must be dismissed."

Combs was arrested on Tuesday, and a judge denied his bail request, despite the rapper offering $50 million.

The indictment against Combs accuses him of forcing and abusing women for years, using blackmail and extreme violence to control his victims. It makes an indirect reference to an alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, which was reportedly caught on video.

Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, stated after the court hearing, "Mr. Combs is a fighter. He will fight this to the end. He's innocent."

The founder of Bad Boy Records is accused of hitting, punching, and dragging women, as well as throwing objects and kicking them. He allegedly enlisted the help of his personal assistants, security, and household staff to cover up the abuse.