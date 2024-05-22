Who Is Crystal McKinney? Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued by Former Model Who Claims Music Mogul Drugged and Sexually Assaulted Her in 2003

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing another serious lawsuit, this time from a model who alleges that he drugged her and forced her into performing oral sex at his New York City studio two decades ago when she was 22.

Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit against the 54-year-old rapper, who is also currently under investigation for sex trafficking and facing several other sexual misconduct lawsuits. McKinney alleges that she was assaulted at his studio, according to TMZ. She is seeking unspecified damages for the sexual assaults. This lawsuit comes just days after Diddy broke his silence after a shocking video surfaced last week showing him beating up his former girlfriend Cassie.

Diddy's Sexual Assault Victim

McKinney says that she was 22 when she was invited to a Men's Fashion Week event at Cipriani Downtown in New York City. There, she met Diddy, who then invited her to his studio.

McKinney claims that during a 2003 encounter, the rapper plied her with alcohol and possibly laced marijuana. She alleges that he then took her to a bathroom, forced her to her knees, and demanded she perform oral sex, saying, "Suck it," according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

When she refused, he allegedly pushed her head down and forced her to perform oral sex.

Afterward, as she tried to walk away, she felt dizzy and eventually lost consciousness. She later woke up in a taxi and realized she had been sexually assaulted.

It's unclear whether she is referencing the incident in the bathroom or another assault that may have occurred while she was unconscious.

McKinney claims that she was then blackballed from the modeling industry, fell into a severe depression, and attempted suicide in 2004.

She says that after seeing lawsuits filed against Diddy by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and other women, she felt a moral obligation to speak up.

More Trouble for Diddy

In April, Combs' mansions in Florida and California were raided by a Department of Homeland Security team specializing in human trafficking following allegations against him.

Combs apologized on Sunday after footage emerged showing him viciously beating Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016 despite initially denying all allegations.

In the clip, Ventura is seen trying to enter an elevator before Combs, clad only in a towel, appears from around a corner, grabs her by the neck, and throws her to the ground.

He then kicks her several times before pulling her up and throwing her back around the corner. Later, he is seen hurling objects at Ventura while aggressively yelling at her.

The footage matches a vivid description of the assault Ventura detailed in her November filing against Combs, which was settled out of court with Combs maintaining his innocence. In her filing, Ventura said she was wearing a hooded sweatshirt to conceal a black eye Combs had given her.

On Sunday, Combs issued an apology video, claiming he had hit "rock bottom" in the footage and had spent the years since seeking therapy to become a better person. Ventura's lawyers dismissed the apology, saying that Combs did nothing but talk about himself in it.