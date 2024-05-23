Crystal McKinney: Model Claims in Lawsuit She Preserved Unwashed Clothes She Wore When Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sexually Assaulted Her in 2003

The latest woman to accuse music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual assault claims she preserved her unwashed clothing from the night of the alleged incident in a plastic bag for over two decades.

Crystal McKinney, a former model and TV star from Georgia, has alleged in a lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2003. McKinney, who shot to fame after winning MTV's inaugural "Model Mission" beauty pageant show in 1998 at the age of 17, was an up-and-coming model when she was invited to a Men's Fashion Week event in New York in 2003.

Shocking Revelations

McKinney filed a lawsuit against the 54-year-old rapper, who is also currently under investigation for sex trafficking and facing several other sexual misconduct lawsuits. The former model alleges that she was assaulted at his studio, according to TMZ.

The then-22-year-old McKinney was told by a person referred to only as "the Designer" in the filing that Combs could help in "advancing her modeling career" and arranged a meeting, the New York Post reported.

According to the lawsuit, the designer ensured that McKinney had her roots touched up to appear "platinum blonde," arranged for her to get hair extensions, and dressed her in a revealing outfit to make her appear attractive to the rapper, the outlet reported.

McKinney was dressed in "a black leather coat with a fur hood, a translucent chiffon beige v-cut shirt, fur-lined handbag, and jewel-encrusted jeans," according to the lawsuit.

"Due to the traumatic events to occur later, Plaintiff saved the unwashed clothing from that night in her closet where they remain in a plastic wrap," the filing states.

McKinney was taken to see the rapper at Cipriani Downtown, where Combs, the designer, and others were eating and drinking.

"Once seated, Combs made a very public display of coming on to Plaintiff in a sexually suggestive manner which continued throughout the dinner," the suit claims.

Diddy's Planned Sexual Assault

He told her she was "beautiful" and even whispered to her at one point that she "was going to make it big" as a model, according to the filing. Combs explained that he had significant influence in the fashion world, and the two exchanged numbers.

Throughout the dinner, Combs was "flirtatious, bordering on leering" with McKinney and continually refilled her glass of wine. When the meal ended, Combs expressed interest in getting to know her better and asked her to call him later.

They later met up at his studio on West 44th Street in Midtown, where McKinney found Combs and other men drinking and smoking weed.

She accepted the offer of liquor and pot, but after indicating she didn't want more, McKinney alleges Combs forced her to continue drinking and smoking.

Noticing her heavily intoxicated state, where she felt like she was "floating," McKinney claims he pulled her into a back room and began to forcibly kiss her, according to the lawsuit.

The mogul then allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him despite her protests. "As she was being assaulted, Plaintiff felt panicked and physically sick," her lawyers said.

Combs led her back to the studio where she lost consciousness. She later regained consciousness inside a taxi heading back to the designer's apartment and realized she had been sexually abused.

McKinney, who attempted suicide in 2004 when her modeling career "began to dwindle and evaporated entirely" after she believes Combs "blackballed" her, has demanded a trial by jury.

Since November, Combs has faced several other lawsuits accusing him of rape, sexual misconduct, and other crimes, including one filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Last week, video footage was released showing Combs attacking Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. The music mogul posted an emotional apology video on Sunday, which Ventura's lawyers criticized as being "more about himself than the many people he has hurt."

In April, federal agents raided Combs' mansions in California and Florida as part of a large-scale investigation by the Department of Homeland Security team that deals with human trafficking. However, he has not been charged with any crimes and has denied the allegations against him.